A quick look back on 2018

Longhorns senior Zach Eller is chased by the Blue Devils’ defensive line during this year’s Class 3A Conference Championship game. Photo by Tamas Mondovics
JC’s Courtney Brooks pitched a complete game and had two hits versus South. The Longhorns suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 loss. Photo by Tim Chambers
JC’s Hannah Brooks fires a pitch against Happy Valley. Brooks pitched a complete game and was intentionally walked five times in their 6-5 loss. Photos by Tim Chambers
JC’s Bella Miller, Hannah Brooks and Emmy Miller came up big in their win 10-3 win over Cloudland. Hannah went 1-2 and pitched the win. Emmy was 2-3 with four RBI’s while Bella provided an RBI base hit. Photos by Tim Chambers
Seniors Tyler Phillips 16, Tyler Norris 6, Troy Arnold 1, Weston Throop 23, Nathan Lane 4 and Zack Eller 5 stand
at midfield after their 35-12 win over Unicoi County. Photo by Joey Icenhour
JC’s Tyler Norris broke the record for most tackles in a season by a Longhorn. He unofficially logged 190 in 11 games.