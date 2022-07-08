A look into the upcoming football season

Quarterback Connor Simcox at last year’s 7on 7 in Hampton. The Longhorns will participate in this year’s 7 on 7 beginning July 11. File photo

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

Football season is only a little over a month away, and with the TSSAA-mandated “dead period” ending on July 10, it is undoubtedly all things football is about to begin. Coach Don Kerley and the beloved Longhorns are eagerly awaiting the beginning of that first full practice but also getting ready for the 7-on-7 tournament at Hampton High School, scheduled for July 11.

Each year the Longhorns participate in the tourney; it is good practice for the upcoming season but also gives coaches a little insight into who to watch out for during the football season. With some top athletes from last year graduated, Johnson County is looking good for the upcoming season.

Many are looking at junior quarterback Connor Simcox to lead his team to victory, and if asked, Simcox will tell you he is up to the task. The Longhorns will have a demanding schedule, but important district games will be played under the Longhorn lights.

Momentum would definitely favor the Longhorns against these opponents. The Greene County teams; Chuckey Doak, South Greene, and West Greene, will be played in Johnson County. Chuckey Doak has a new head coach and a quarterback nursing a shoulder injury since baseball season. It was uncertain whether the senior quarterback Cadin Tullock would be able to return, but he plans to begin after the dead period. Tullock threw 1225 yards last year with 12 touchdowns.

The Black Knights beat Johnson County 48-12 last year, but Johnson County can take the win this upcoming season with everyone healthy and uninjured. Johnson County should do well against West Greene, some of the main players are back, but the Longhorns’ defense should easily control the Buffs by stopping Jaden Gregg as both a quarterback and receiver.

South Greene will be a team everyone in Johnson County wants to beat, and with last year’s key quarterback Luke Myers gone, Johnson County will still have to fight hard.

The Longhorns’ defense will still have to be strong against the Rebels’ talented team. Simcox will be looking for Grinnan Walker’s fast pace and easy target as a receiver to help get the Longhorns going in the right direction. Coach Kerley

is looking forward to capturing some wins, “it will be tough, but Connor is ready to lead.”

The Jr Longhorn football and cheer camp will be on July 14 at the high school, with registration beginning at 5:30 pm. The camp will last from 6-9.