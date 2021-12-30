A look back: Longhorn Sports

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

As the year draws to a close, it is time to look back at what was accomplished in 2021.

Tim Chambers decided to retire from writing at the end of spring sports. Definitely a legend in the local sports world and is missed by many.

I have appreciated Tim’s encouragement and support throughout the transition at The Tomahawk. He has given me great ideas and helpful input throughout the process.

Longhorn highlights:

In May, Rhiannon Icenhour and Hailey Rider made history in tennis by advancing to the semi-finals in doubles at state in Murfreesboro.

The JCHS Lady Horns end the Cyclone tournament with a first-place win in the Silver bracket.

The biggest news in Johnson County sports is the changing of coaches. Coach Leon Tolley decided to step down from Longhorn basketball and make his way back to Hampton to coach for the middle school and, more importantly, to coach his son in basketball.

Kechia Eller took over and is doing a tremendous job with the Lady Longhorns.

Mechelle Arney became the new volleyball coach at the middle school when Dottie Sue Phipps retired. The varsity girls became district champions under Arney and Phipps, who became assistant coaches.

Ricky Shaw replaced Sarah Jennings as girls’ middle school basketball coach.

COVID-19 continued to show its ugliness and helped end the season for the Longhorn football program. Injuries and COVID controlled most of the season for the team, which was frustrating for players, fans, and especially coaches. Team leader Dalton Brown ended his high school career with an injury early in the season.

The middle school had a great team, but at the end of the regular season, COVID controlled the playtime for the middle school. They ended the season second in the conference. It wasn’t the ending Coach Devin Shaw had hoped for, but he knew his team worked hard all year long and would do great things for the high school program.

Ashlee Anderson became the 2021 football homecoming queen. She was escorted by Nathaniel Summerow.

Dakota Holt advanced to regionals in golf.

The boys’ basketball team has gotten off to a superb start. They beat Elizabethton at home in double overtime. 101-85 with 41 points from Preston Greer and 21 from Zack Parsons.

It has been a busy year for the Longhorns.

Happy New Year from the Sports department at the Tomahawk