A legacy of love donation presented to JCYBL

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

On Saturday, January 8, at Roan Creek Elementary School, the Johnson County Youth Basketball League Program President Jerry Gentry and Vice President Mischelle Simcox were presented a check for $1,000 from the Steven Marshall Memorial Athletic Fund.

Mike Hensley presented the check to Gentry and Simcox on behalf of the family and friends of Steven Marshall.

The family created the Steven Marshall Memorial Athletic Fund in memory of their beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend to all.

The money will go to help youth sports organizations throughout Johnson County.

“We recognize how hard it is to organize and maintain this type of basketball league,” Hensley said. “We appreciate all the hard work and devotion your organization does to support our county’s most important assets, our kids and grandkids.”

Within two months of launching the Steven Marshall Memorial Athletic Fund, the family exceeded their expectation and surpassed their first-year goal due to the generous donations from those who loved Marshall and knew how much he loved youth sports.

Donations also were received in memory and in honor of loved ones who have been a part of youth athletic leagues. The family also thanked Joe Herman from DHT and Barbara Herman Seals and R.I. for their generous donations.

Marshall passed away in 2017 from a tragic motorcycle accident. At his death, he was 37 years old and left behind his wife, Danae, and his two precious sons, Tanner and Sawyer. Steven loved being involved in his sons’ youth sports and was a friend and mentor to both coaches and players.

The family acknowledged the generous nature of the Johnson County community, “This is such a loving and generous community. People are always eager to help a good cause or person in need. We are extremely appreciative of every donation

and every prayer that has

been lifted up on Steven’s behalf.”

The memorial fund will continue as family and friends will continue to solicit donations and look forward to assisting youth programs in the future. Donations can be made online at StevenMarshallFund.com and/or through the Memorial Fund at Farmers State Bank.