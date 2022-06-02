5k Fun Walk returns for second season

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The 2nd Annual Community Day and 5k Fun Walk anticipate another great turnout this weekend.

The event is scheduled for this Saturday, June 4, at 9 a.m. at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City.

The purpose of the event at the park is a fundraiser to continue to help the Johnson County community. Money raised for the event is to help repair the local swimming pool as well as to assist in funding certifications for lifeguards.

According to organizers, the funds will also provide a wheelchair swing to the park and replace the playground’s old equipment at Cunningham Park.

The Hometown Coalition would also like to improve Ralph Stout Park’s basketball and skateboard courts if the funds are available this year.

The Hometown Coalition is committed to providing Mountain City and Johnson County with healthy outdoor opportunities where families can go and enjoy fitness and recreation together.

“We often complain there is nothing for young people to do around here, but with the work HSC is doing, everyone will have choices for healthy options at a low cost,” HSC said.

With heart disease, cancer, and diabetes being the leading cause of death in Tennessee and obesity and lack of exercise contributing to these diseases,

the Hometown Coalition’s local fitness improvements are a major boost.

The only thing Johnson County has to do is show up on June 4 and walk with friends and neighbors and have a great time at the park.

According to the Family and Health and Wellness Director from the Tennessee Department of Health, “walking is one of the best forms of exercise because it helps burn calories, increase muscle development, improve mental health, and is a very heart-healthy activity.

The average person can burn around 300 calories just by walking three miles, so Johnson County, lace up those walking shoes, wake up your family, find a friend, head down to the park on Saturday, and join the community in walking or running for a good cause.

The benefits of Saturday can have long-lasting results for individuals and the whole county, especially its youth.