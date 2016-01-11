Sports
Longhorn Middle School Football is ready to roll
Sluder to lead Junior Longhorns
Johnson County youth invited to try target practice on Shotgun Shooting Sports recruiting days
Tomahawk Talk: Will there ever be a norm?
Lakatos emerges as a three-sport athlete
Bower standing tall on the gridiron
Black Knights slip past Longhorns
Volleyball Horns sweep Warriors
Longhorns ready to joust with Knights
Johnson County romps North
Longhorns Middle School football young but talented
Longhorns must stop dual-threat North QB
Volleyballers looking to keep a positive outlook
Patriots pummel Longhorns in season opener
Trio of linemen key to Longhorns success
High Country Soccer Association accepting Fall registrations
Longhorns headed into unknown territory
Cox chooses to be an Eagle
Walters working his way back
Lady Longhorn gets kicks on the football field
Governor says ok to play, but is it?
Sports scenery to change in 2020
Tater Hill Open draws pilots from across the nation for weeklong competition
There will be Friday Night Lights
Archery catching on in Johnson County
Six Longhorns make All-Conference Softball Team
Grandfather Mountain welcomes patrons seeking recreational opportunities
Tomahawk Talk: What does no fall sports in Virginia mean for Tennessee?
TWRA begins 2020 application period for peregrine falcon trapping for falconry usage
No news is good news for football
Tomahawk Talk: Where do we go from here?
Campaign prompts summer boating safety reminder
Tomahawk Talk: Time to pay Pavusek some respect for loyalty
TSSAA makes football delayed official
Longhorns had its share of All-State players this decade
High school football likely to be put on hold
Tomahawk Sports: Food for Thought
Little League baseball could be on its way out
Kerley pleased with numbers ahead of upcoming uncertain season
Lady Horns carried the torch in 2019
Arnold still among the elite QB’s
Senior Spotlight: Dalton Sluder, talented senior left his mark
TSSAA votes no to changing Dead Period
Senior Spotlight: Will Henson nets success
Senior Spotlight: Outstanding Longhorn Taylor Parsons
Snyder gives her gift back to softball program
Senior Spotlight: Adrian Hall an inspiration to all
Pavusek says goodbye to his seniors
Roll Back the Clock: 1958 Longhorns deserve a repeat
Senior Spotlight: Andrew Whitaker, finding home base
Senior Spotlight: Diamond Dibble, a jewel in JCHS Softball
Tomahawk Talk: Athletic facilities could open on June 1
Forbes departure means “Shay” Day for ETSU
Game forfeiture process clarified in 2020-21 High School Basketball rules changes
All-star farmer shines on the diamond
The “Price was right” for the Lady Longhorns
Senior Spotlight: Season cut short for Livorsi
Senior Spotlight: Alexis Hendley defines the role of team player
Senior Spotlight: Abby Cornett
All Howard needs is a chance
Cox twins leaving behind a legacy
Appy State signs Tennessee prep star
Johnson County High School Senior Spotlight, Natalie Winters
Senior Spotlight: Petie Pavusek
Tomahawk Talk: It could be much worse
Brooks hopes career extension
Bad news continues for spring sports restarting
Lady Horns dominate All Johnson/Carter team
Timing changes on Play Clock approved
Hampton highlights all Johnson/Carter Team
Tolley recognized for elevating girls basketball
Johnson County’s Perkins a great hire for Hampton baseball
Longhorns rally past Ashe County
Hopes are higher for Lady Horns
Longhorns shock Lady Patriots
Central spoils Horns home opener
Baseball Horns drop season opener
Longhorns could be middle of the pack
Lady Longhorns expected to be improved
JCHS Track & Field looks for a fast start
Horns Tennis prepares for challenging season
Cinderella season over for Lady Longhorns
East ends Longhorns’ season
Boys win District 1-AA tournament in double overtime
Longhorns add to historic season, beat East
24 year drought comes to an end
Pioneers romp past Longhorns
Lady Horns win four in a row and school record No. 20
District Tournament begins on Wednesday
Lady Horns fall to Patriots
East honors head coach with decisive victory
Lady Longhorns conquer Blue Devils
Unicoi shoot past Johnson County
Lady Longhorns rustle up Junior Bucs
Cyclones roll over Longhorns
Cyclones rally by Lady Longhorns
Longhorns upend Lady Warriors
Junior Longhorns fall in tourney
Lady Longhorns pummel Sullivan South
Warriors scalp Longhorns
2020-21 Photo Contest underway for TWM Calendar
Good and bad for JC girls and boys teams
Blue Devils hold off Longhorns
Lady Longhorns corral Blue Devils
Stellar Hampton derails Johnson Co. Middle
Cyclones blow past Johnson County
Lady Cyclones stave off Horns
Patriots pummel Longhorns
Longhorns win Carter County tourney
Senior girls’ basketball team grateful of Eller
Tomahawk Talk: Marquee players attract marquee crowds
Tomahawk Talk: Longhorns need to step up in Region 2A standings
The Lady Horns win at home against Crockett
Cheering for a cause
Dogs derail Longhorns
Pavusek signs to play baseball with King University
Lady Longhorns hammer Hampton
Cougars outshoot Longhorns
Cougars claw past Lady Longhorns
Lady Horns lose close game to Happy Valley
South proves too much for Johnson County
Longhorns pummel Warriors get a sweet victory
Junior High Horns standing tall
Longhorns rebound past Highlanders
TWRA Commission to hold final 2019 meeting
2019-20 TWRA winter trout stocking underway
Lady Horn’s comeback bid falls short
Middle School Longhorns get signature win
Heartbreak at South for Lady Horns
The Lady Horns finish strong at Hardee’s Classic
Lady Horns bounce back nicely, finish fifth
Lady Longhorns pummel Mountain Mission
Longhorns hammer Highlanders
Souder signs to play at Campbellsville
Hampton Bulldogs claw past Longhorns
Johnson County loses to Volunteer 51-42
Lady Longhorns ground Falcons 59-36
Junior High Lady Horns look to be better
McClain likes his junior high Longhorns
Atwood hopes to rebuild horns
Lady Longhorns could be special
Slow start for the JCMS Lady Longhorns
JCMS Lady Longhorns battle Blue Devils
Unicoi takes advantage of Longhorns errors
Mountain Six names All-Conference team
Austin-East eliminates Johnson County
Longhorns’ trio making Johnson County proud
Longhorns show up for home crowd
Horns press past Cloudland
Senior Center promotes health and fitness
Longhorns impressive in season opener
Two seniors receive All-Conference honors
Horns hammered by Blue Devils
Longhorns to face dominant Roadrunners
Longhorns to face dominant Roadrunners
Horns hammered by Blue Devils
Two seniors receive All-Conference honors
Longhorns impressive in season opener
Senior Center promotes health and fitness
Cheering for the community
Junior Longhorns close out season
Longhorns look for redemption against Blue Devils
Highlanders lay a goose egg on Longhorns
Longhorns vanquish Huskies
Horner kicks her way into Longhorn history
Learn from the past, improve for the future
Cloudland seeks revenge against Longhorns
Playoff picture now crystal clear
Longhorns upended by Warriors
Longhorns look to mush Huskies
Lady Horns hand win to Sullivan Central in District Tourney
Longhorn’s youth team eyes playoff berth
Horns fall to Bulldogs in title game
Tomahawk Talk: Horns playoff-bound but where?
Longhorns clobber Claiborne County
Homecoming court filled with athleticism
Hampton hammers Johnson County
Longhorns end golf season
JCMS fought hard at district tourney
Playoff berth on the line versus Claiborne
Junior High Longhorns solve Cloudland
A busy week for Horns Volleyball
Critical week for Jr. High Horns
Preview Longhorns faces old nemesis Hampton
Youth football enjoying their new league
Prayers answered Horns rally past West Greene
Lady Longhorns fight to close season on high note
Lady Horns defeat Black Knights, blindside Cyclones
Dunn honored at 911 responders dinner
Junior High Horns vanquish Rangers
Tomahawk Talk: Longhorns have two weeks to rebound
Horns’ prayer shocks Warriors
Black Knights conquer Longhorns
Lady Horns finish strong at Sullivan South
Horns hope to rebound against Black Knights
Closeness of the Seniors Cheer Squad is the key to success
Junior Horns stampede Rangers
Lady Longhorns take over Providence but lose to East
Horns stumble to North
Horns will get tested against North
JCMS volleyball captures tough win over Tri-Cities
The Longhorns take on Lady Cyclones in season opener
Horns hanging on for dear life in season-starter win
Greer toughness keys Longhorns victory
Longhorns rally past Patriots
Longhorns faced with rebuilding
Lady Longhorns off to a good start at jamboree
Jr. High Longhorns loaded with experience
Longhorns ready for season opener with East
Tomahawk Talk: 2019 football rule changes
Senior leadership promising a solid JCHS golf season
Longhorns cautious but confident
JCHS 2019 Volleyball Schedule
JCMS 2019 Volleyball Schedule
Johnson County High School Water Girls
Travel will be less for Longhorn football fans
Seniors’ talent and leadership key to a successful season
Scott, defeating all odds
The JCHS volleyball team sweeps North in scrimmage
Longhorn football has a special beat
Longhorns busy plugging holes at practice
Jared Kimble, jack of all trades
Golf and Volleyball teams look forward to new season
JCMS football team ready for season success
McClain hired to coach middle school boys basketball
JCHS cheerleaders are geared for new school year
Longhorns beat the heat for camp experience
JCHS athletic field poised for football season
All-Stars season ends with loss to Johnson City
Brooks finds success as a first-year coach
36th Annual Appalachia Railroad Days 5K Road Race set for next month
2019 Little League Roundup; End of Season Results
Tolley inducted into the Carter County Sports Hall of Fame
Baseball, the National Pass Time
TWRA Big Game Quota Hunt
Breakfast fundraiser sends volleyball team to camp
Local teen’s invention approved for high school softball use
Weather holds for the Kingsport Speedway Food City 175
JC Hikers cover local trails
NEW CWD UNIT HUNTING REGULATIONS ESTABLISHED TO AID IN EFFORTS FOR DISEASE MANAGEMENT
Lady Longhorns take advantage of summer practices
UT/TSU Extension kicks off water aerobics program
Splash page
Cox Twins end season at state playoffs
JCMS softball looking ahead to 2020
Longhorns Ladies Four-Peat!
Cox Twins get second chance at state berth
Craig and Doyle Tester win big at The Holston
Girls historic tennis season ends with sub-state loss
Horns to conduct basketball camp
Lady Horns command respect
Spring practice begins for the JCHS football
Longhorn netters advance to regionals
Jayden Joiner signs with Milligan
The Lady Horns capture historic win
JCMS defeat Cloudland in District crown quest
Horns upended by Unicoi
Horns show competitiveness in latest match
Saluting three seniors in tennis
Happy Valley eliminates Lady Longhorns
Middle school Horns take 2 in tourney
Little League Softball at Ralph Stout Park
Horns season ends with loss to Warriors
Longhorns win bronze at Tiny Day
Lady Longhorns defeat University High Lady Bucs
Girls’ Tennis capture second conference championship, boys win district
JCHS Boys, Girls tennis team prove different results in last week tennis play
2019 Johnson County Little League
Middle school softball takes over first place
Atwood heads up All Johnson/Carter team
All Johnson/Carter Girls’ basketball team
Horns split wins with Sullivan North
Longhorns drop a pair to South
JCMS Lady Horns one up, one down
Johnson County High tennis program in middle of strong season
Johnson County sweep Happy Valley
Lady Longhorns topple Central
JC Middle School earn two huge wins
Junior High Horns sweep Happy Valley
Cyclones upend Longhorns
Middle School Horns win a pair
Lady Longhorns hammer Happy Valley
Lady Horns are on a roll
Longhorns’ baseball has rough week
JCMS Longhorns sweep Landers and Bulldogs
Junior Horns’ Baseball earns two league wins
Lady Horns show strength at Spring Fling Tourney
Longorns sweep Cougars in double header
Horns finish 3rd at East TN Classic
Lady Horns fall to Central
JCMS baseball tops FCA
Horns rout Cloudland
Middle School softball shows strength
Horns hammer FCA in opener
Patriots push past Lady Horn
Johnson County bombards the Bulldogs
Lady Devils erupt past Longhorns
Rangers edge Jr. High Horns
Tall task awaits Longhorns’ baseball
Longhorns loaded with experience
Tennis Horns hoping for historic season
JCMS baseball young but fun
JCMS softball expecting another championship run
JCMS softball expecting another championship run .
Pesky Longhorns fall at Fulton
Longhorns stumble to Greeneville
Horns blow past Cyclones
Horns overtake Blue Devils
Longhorns joust Black Knights from tourney
Little League final signups on Saturday
Precious memories forever
Wesley Darnell, more than a manager
Horns wash away two decade old drought
Longhorns baffled by South
Tomahawk talk: A whole lot left to play for
Rebels eliminate Lady Horns
Region 1-AA Boys Tournament
Horns claim a pair of wins on senior night
Patriots rally past Lady Longhorns
Longhorns pound Patriots
Late surge leads South past Lady Horns
Longhorns honor Atwood with win
Longhorns bombard Sullivan Central Cougars
Lady Longhorns hold off Warriors
Lady Horns outlast Unaka
Longhorns romp Rangers
Johnson County Longhorns hold off Highlanders 69-63
Horns vanquish Cyclones
Cyclones nip Lady Horns in overtime
Atwood earns 300th career win
Longhorns solve Patriots
Lady Horns hammer Holston
Longhorns split a pair with Warriors
Junior Longhorns top Highlanders
Longhorns cage Cougars
Junior Horns fall to Happy Valley
Horns nab third place in 7th-grade tourney
Horns freshmen split a pair
Lane, Norris head up Johnson-Carter All-Star Team
Lane named to the All-State Team
Tomahawk Talk: Recapping the 2018 sports year
A quick look back on 2018
Lady Longhorns nip Bulldogs
Horns vanquish pesky Bulldogs
Winters, a true team player
Tomahawk Talk
Longhorns maul Mountaineers
Lady Mountaineers solve Longhorns
Black Knights sweep Junior Longhorns
Tomahawk Talk
Historic Horns take down Unicoi
Horns hammer Blue Devils
Longhorn trio to play in All-Star game
Lady Longhorns pummel Cyclones
Cyclones rally past Horns
Lady Longhorns fall to Highlanders
Longhorns derail Highlanders
Bahamas leaves a lasting impression on Longhorns
Longhorns dominate All-Conference Team
Longhorns fall to Ashe County
Longhorns clipped by Highlanders
Smaller Horns hoping for big things
Horns fall to Toppers but defeat North
Lady Longhorns split a pair
Lady Longhorns eyeing regional tourney berth
JCMS boys will try and reload
Swift to guide JCMS Lady Horns
Horns Happenings
Horns Happenings
Tomahawk Talk: It that time of year
A Season to Remember
Horns hold their own in jamboree
Tomahawk Talk
Highlanders hold off Longhorns
Longhorns tame Tigers in season opener
Lady Longhorns topple Jonesborough
Lady Longhorns shine in jamboree
Longhorns claim 3A Championship
Horns face battle tested Highlanders
Last two weeks define Longhorns
Distance of games posing a problem
Youth Cheerleaders post strong fall season
Arnold enjoying football as a redshirt
Longhorns rally past state-ranked Highlanders
Atwood shines during the offseason
Horns winning at all levels
Region 3A championship game: Johnson County at Unicoi County
Longhorns mush past Huskies
Unsung heroes enjoy Senior Night
Youth football season winding down
Longhorns to face talented Landers
Longhorns hoping for a happy encore
JC Youth League proud of season success
Longhorns hammer Happy Valley
Horns eliminated by Central
Tomahawk Talk: Longhorns can take Huskies for granted
Bluff City eliminates Johnson County Middle School
JCMS netters close season
Youth League Football roundup
Horns enjoying their fountain of youth
Longhorns pummel Bulldogs
Horns spike Black Knights 3-0
Hampton holds off Johnson County Middle School
Longhorns ready for angry Warriors
Longhorns end golf season at regionals
Youth Football Roundup
Little Longhorns top Happy Valley
JCMS netters sweep Eagles
Horns golfers make regional
Longhorn netters soar by Eagles
Bad luck so far for MS and JV teams
Longhorns trample Buffaloes
Lady Horns hammer Happy Valley
Tomahawk talk: Longhorns relying on “long” plays
Longhorns overcome upset-minded Cougars
Junior High Longhorns log volleyball wins
Longhorns face always-tough Buffaloes
Longhorns move up to No. 8 in poll
Horns volleyball split a pair
Longhorns out joust Black Knights
Longhorns to face hungry Cougars
Tomahawk Talk: Quality football being played only a few miles away
Lady Horns drop two league volleyball games
Longhorns struggle in 5-way golf match
Proud of the Mighty Mites
Bulldogs spoil Longhorns’ home opener
Youth League football results
Horns volleyball serve up good wins
Longhorns golf gets into the swing of things
Longhorns take down North
Longhorns ready to prove naysayers wrong
Horns won’t be looking past rival Hampton
Junior High Longhorns, young and rebuilding
JCMS volleyball ready for 2018
Horns take silver division at Cyclone Invitational
Huge win Johnson County 14 Sullivan East 0
Little Horns fare well in jamboree
Longhorns look to pummel Patriots
Horns fly past Eagles
JCMS forced to overhaul football schedule
Tomahawk Talk: Horns have already logged its biggest win in 2018
Golf team on course to win league title
Tomahawk Talk: 2017 is over, enough said
New kids on the block
Longhorns find success in Kentucky
Twin towers ready to spike opposition
Volleyball Horns ready to challenge
Kerley is taking his talents to a higher level
Horns capture first in HHS passing league
Kimble, the comeback Kid
Orioles go undefeated in coach pitch league
Longhorns win Legion tournament championship
Unicoi upends JC All-Stars 8-4
Tomahawk Talk: Common bond shared by Coach Kerley and me
Johnson County falls to JC Nationals 16-10
Longhorns ready to resume football workout
Longhorns’ Trio trying to improve the game
JC’s 7-8 All-Stars eliminated
It’s time to hang the 79 banner
Longhorns derail Jonesborough All-Stars 16-5
JC All-Stars eliminated from 9-10 tourney
Tomahawk Talk: Horns can’t avoid Thursday kickoffs
Major IHRA event hopes to attract local racers
Johnson County crushes Jonesborough 20-8
Cardinals rally to win Little League softball championship
Johnson County shocks JC All-Stars 7-4
Tomahawk Talk: Fishing can be family fun
Tomahawk Talk: Joiner showcasing his talent with T-C Royals
Snyder, a true outdoorsman
Tomahawk’s Dandy Dozen Baseball Team
All-Stars and Mother Nature stall LL season
Longhorn pair learning to shuffle
JCMS tabs Swift to coach girls’ basketball
Blair headed to Tusculum to cheer
Tomahawk Talk- Summer basketball and MIP
Longhorns’ car show to be held Friday
Cox twins finish season with Class A State quarterfinal tourney
White Sox starve off Dodgers 10-8
Longhorns hold HS baseball banquet
Tomahawk Talk: “One to remember”
Penley finds success as an Eagle
Tomahawk’s “Dandy Dozen” All Johnson-Carter Softball team
Angels remain unbeaten in Little League
Three Longhorns tabbed on All-Conference Squad
Tomahawk Talk: Unwarranted pressure killing youth sports
Cox twins capture state tournament berth
Warriors outlast Lady Longhorns 4-3
Bulldogs end Junior Longhorns season 13-10
Diamondbacks upend White Sox 12-9
Longhorns Softball taking a new direction
Horns defeat Sullivan South, advance in 1AA tournament
Netters capture regional berth
Warriors eliminate Longhorns 6-5
Lady Horns swat Cougars 15-5
Junior Horns 3-peat, defeating Unaka 13-2
East rallies big to defeat Lady Longhorns
Jr. Longhorns clobber Cloudland 9-3
Dishman headed to Lawrence Tech
Lady Longhorns get revenge on Warriors 12-3
Girls show strength at Tiny Day Classic
Longhorns shock Sullivan South 3-1
Little League Baseball Opening Day
Middle School Horns win Grandview Invitational
Longhorns defeat rivals Hampton and Happy Valley
South keeps Lady Horns at bay
Junior Horns drop three games
Netters split with Rebels
Middle school Longhorns split a pair
Horns extinguish Flames 11-1
Track duo finds success in hurdles
Lady Longhorns split with Cougars
Longhorns wallop Hampton 17-0
Vikings fall to Horns 11-2
Longhorns hammer Hampton 18-3
JCMS tops HV and BC in softball
Warriors upend Lady Horns 6-5
Junior horns rough up Dogs 7-1
Horns top Watauga but lost to Unaka
Lady Blue Devils crush Horns 20-7
Rebels slip past Longhorns 4-3
Icenhour to play basketball at Bristol Prep
Longhorn netters split with North
Longhorns pummel Sullivan Central Cougars 16-5
JCMS picks up two wins
Horns rally falls short to Unicoi 7-6
Rangers prevail past hungry Horns 4-2
Lady Longhorns bombard Bulldogs 15-0
Johnson County wins Cyclones Classic
Cougars cage Horns 11-6
Junior Longhorns oust Vikings 11-10
Lady Horns clobber Cloudland 10-3
Jr. Lady Horns outlast Highlanders 9-8
Longhorns rustle Rangers 15-2
Junior Longhorns maul Lady Warriors 19-1
Tuelle heads up All Johnson-Carter Dandy Dozen
Blue Devils stave off Longhorns 5-2
Lady Longhorns fall to Sullivan East 4-3
Junior High Longhorns win marathon game
JCMS 7th Grade baseball team
Longhorns hope to be much improved in 2018
Lady Longhorns a “fountain of youth”
JCMS to contend for baseball championship
Track team up in 2018
Netters have a new coach and lots of young talent
Junior Longhorns top Blountville 8-2
JCMS falls to Lady Cyclones 6-3
Athletes honored on Senior Night
Horns brave the cold to work out some kinks
Tomahawk Talk; Contender or Great Pretender
Tomahawk’s “Dandy Dozen” All Johnson-Carter County Team
Tomahawk’s “Dandy Dozen” All Johnson-Carter Boys Team: Most Promissing Underclassmen, Coach and 2nd Team
Johnson County Basketball Youth league champions crowned
Chuckey-Doak “steals” one from Longhorns 66-64 in first round of region 1A
JC Longhorns rally fall short, Unicoi wins District title game 58-55
Atwood, an All-State candidate
Longhorns scalp Warriors 57-37 will host first round of regional games
Longhorns advance to regionals with a 36-33 win against Sullivan Central Cougars
Lady Longhorns ousted by Blue Devils 54-41 in District 1AA tourney
Tomahawk Talk; Longhorns bring regional game back to Johnson County
Patriots deal Longhorns two losses
University of the Cumberlands snare Arnold
Johnson County High School Longhorns cool off South 59-40
Lady Longhorns outlast Happy Valley Warriors 67-63
JCHS Longhorns cruise past Happy Valley Warriors 71-31
JCHS Longhorns ambush the Hampton Bulldogs 68-56
Lady Longhorns surprise the Hampton Bulldogs 43-35
Longhorns cage Cougars 69-49, Girls fall 52-45 to first place Sullivan Central
Johnson County Youth League champions crowned Friday
JCHS Longhorns derail Blue Devils 51-46 in Unicoi County
Depleted Lady Longhorns fall to Unicoi 64-35
Three Rivers Conference standings
Johnson County Youth League Saturday tourney highlights
JCHS Longhorns stampede Elizabethton Cyclones 71-54
Elizabethton Lady Cyclones hold off JCHS Longhorns 70-59
Dobyns-Bennett Indians spoil Longhorns upset bid 52-48
Longhorns scalped by Dobyns-Bennett Lady Indians 62-38
JCMS Longhorns topple Hampton Bulldogs 46-41; claim Little Watauga championship
JCHS Longhorns stampede Elizabethton Cyclones 71-54
Elizabethton Lady Cyclones hold off JCHS Longhorns 70-59
Dobyns-Bennett Indians spoil Longhorns upset bid 52-48
Longhorns scalped by Dobyns-Bennett Lady Indians 62-38
JCMS Longhorns topple Hampton Bulldogs 46-41; claim Little Watauga championship
Long-range Longhorns top Happy Valley Warriors 76-48, Icenhour swishes nine treys and scores 30 points
Lady Longhorns crush Happy Valley Warriors 59-42
Junior Horns hold off Happy Valley 39-36; girls fall 29-19
JCHS Longhorn JV’s continue to impress
Patriots rally to defeat Longhorns 58-52
Sullivan East bottles up Lady Longhorns 40-23
Long-range Longhorns top Happy Valley Warriors 76-48, Icenhour swishes nine treys and scores 30 points
Lady Longhorns crush Happy Valley Warriors 59-42
Junior Horns hold off Happy Valley 39-36; girls fall 29-19
JCHS Longhorn JV’s continue to impress
Patriots rally to defeat Longhorns 58-52
Sullivan East bottles up Lady Longhorns 40-23
JCHS Longhorns lasso Cloudland Highlanders 80-72
Nathan Arnold, Hayden Osborne selected to the 3A All-State team
Longhorns bombarded by Lady Landers 59-39
JCMS team drops pair to Chuckey-Doak Knights
Sullivan Central Lady Cougars hold off Johnson County Horns 56-53
Sullivan Central Cougars tame cold-shooting Johnson County Horns 58-53
Youth League Basketball results
JCHS Longhorns lasso Cloudland Highlanders 80-72
Nathan Arnold, Hayden Osborne selected to the 3A All-State team
Longhorns bombarded by Lady Landers 59-39
JCMS team drops pair to Chuckey-Doak Knights
Sullivan Central Lady Cougars hold off Johnson County Horns 56-53
Sullivan Central Cougars tame cold-shooting Johnson County Horns 58-53
Youth League Basketball results
Tim's Tomahawk Talk – 2017 was a good year with some profoundly sad moments
-
Split seventh grade squads compete in Hampton tourney
-
Longhorns lose Lewis to torn ACL
-
Johnson County Youth League basketball game box scores
-
Tim's Tomahawk Talk – 2017 was a good year with some profoundly sad moments
-
Split seventh grade squads compete in Hampton tourney
-
Longhorns lose Lewis to torn ACL
-
Johnson County Youth League basketball game box scores
-
JCHS Longhorns ‘steal’ one from Hampton Bulldogs
-
Bulldogs hold off limited Lady Longhorns
-
Longhorns split with West Wilkes in Friday night games
-
JCMS rally past Bridgeport 60-56
-
Longhorns await word on Lewis injury
-
JCHS Longhorns ‘steal’ one from Hampton Bulldogs
-
Bulldogs hold off limited Lady Longhorns
-
Longhorns split with West Wilkes in Friday night games
-
JCMS rally past Bridgeport 60-56
-
Longhorns await word on Lewis injury
-
JCHS Longhorns rack Unaka Rangers 59-29 last Tuesday
-
Unaka Lady Rangers solve Longhorns 69-46
-
JCMS Longhorns waltz past Westview 50-31
-
Hensley led Unicoi Blue Devils top Longhorns 68-62
-
Unicoi Lady Blue Devils hold off JCHS Horns 53-46
-
JCHS Longhorns rack Unaka Rangers 59-29 last Tuesday
-
Unaka Lady Rangers solve Longhorns 69-46
-
JCMS Longhorns waltz past Westview 50-31
-
Hensley led Unicoi Blue Devils top Longhorns 68-62
-
Unicoi Lady Blue Devils hold off JCHS Horns 53-46
-
JCMS Horns bombard Happy Valley Warriors 49-36
-
Youth League basketball results
-
Lady Longorns fall to Dobyns-Bennett 66-44
-
Johnson County finishes fifth in Colorado
-
JCMS Horns bombard Happy Valley Warriors 49-36
-
Youth League basketball results
-
Lady Longorns fall to Dobyns-Bennett 66-44
-
Johnson County finishes fifth in Colorado
-
Historic Horns edge Elizabethton’s Lady Cyclones 55-54
-
It’s been a tough week for middle school Longhorns
-
JCHS Longhorns rally past Elizabethton Cyclones 50-49
-
Longhorns romp past Unaka Rangers 80-35
-
Unaka Rangers lasso Lady Longhorns 59-43
-
Historic Horns edge Elizabethton’s Lady Cyclones 55-54
-
It’s been a tough week for middle school Longhorns
-
JCHS Longhorns rally past Elizabethton Cyclones 50-49
-
Longhorns romp past Unaka Rangers 80-35
-
Unaka Rangers lasso Lady Longhorns 59-43
-
Longhorn Game Briefs
-
Longhorn Game Briefs
-
Longhorns dominate Tomahawk’s Super 16 Team
-
Johnson County Longhorns hammer Cloudland Highlanders
-
Lady Landers squeak by Longhorns 48-46
-
Icenhour scores 1000 points
-
Longhorns dominate Tomahawk’s Super 16 Team
-
Johnson County Longhorns hammer Cloudland Highlanders
-
Lady Landers squeak by Longhorns 48-46
-
Icenhour scores 1000 points
-
JCHS Longhorns’ gridiron success expected to carry over to hardwood
-
Lady Longhorns surprise David Crockett 52-46
-
Boys top Happy Valley to help JCMS avoid sweep
-
Lady Horns ‘Young Guns’ should be fun to watch under Tolley
-
Johnson County Middle School rebuilding and reloading
-
Boone hopes to mold Jr. Lady Longhorns into a good team
-
Blake Atwood, Sean Lewis lead Longhorns past Daniel Boone
-
JCHS Longhorns’ gridiron success expected to carry over to hardwood
-
Lady Longhorns surprise David Crockett 52-46
-
Boys top Happy Valley to help JCMS avoid sweep
-
Lady Horns ‘Young Guns’ should be fun to watch under Tolley
-
Johnson County Middle School rebuilding and reloading
-
Boone hopes to mold Jr. Lady Longhorns into a good team
-
Blake Atwood, Sean Lewis lead Longhorns past Daniel Boone
-
JCHS Longhorns’ gridiron success expected to carry over to hardwood
-
Lady Longhorns surprise David Crockett 52-46
-
Boys top Happy Valley to help JCMS avoid sweep
-
Lady Horns ‘Young Guns’ should be fun to watch under Tolley
-
Johnson County Middle School rebuilding and reloading
-
Boone hopes to mold Jr. Lady Longhorns into a good team
-
Blake Atwood, Sean Lewis lead Longhorns past Daniel Boone
-
Austin-East Roadrunners rally past JCHS Longhorns 30-21
-
Tim's Tomahawk Talk – A tribute to Steven Marshall
-
McClung to help Longhorns open up basketball season
-
Johnson County Middle School Horns sweep Providence
-
JCHS Longhorns dominate All-Conference football team; Nathan Arnold Co-Player of the Year
-
Austin-East Roadrunners rally past JCHS Longhorns 30-21
-
Tim's Tomahawk Talk – A tribute to Steven Marshall
-
McClung to help Longhorns open up basketball season
-
Johnson County Middle School Horns sweep Providence
-
JCHS Longhorns dominate All-Conference football team; Nathan Arnold Co-Player of the Year
-
Austin-East Roadrunners rally past JCHS Longhorns 30-21
-
Tim's Tomahawk Talk – A tribute to Steven Marshall
-
McClung to help Longhorns open up basketball season
-
Johnson County Middle School Horns sweep Providence
-
JCHS Longhorns dominate All-Conference football team; Nathan Arnold Co-Player of the Year
-
Longhorns win first round in playoffs, hold off Northview 21-20
-
JCHS Longhorns aim to stop Austin East Roadrunners
-
Tim's Tomahawk Talk – Blue-collar kids make it happen – unsung Longhorn heroes
-
Johnson County Middle School Horns crush Hunter Tigers 50-32
-
Longhorns win first round in playoffs, hold off Northview 21-20
-
JCHS Longhorns aim to stop Austin East Roadrunners
-
Tim's Tomahawk Talk – Blue-collar kids make it happen – unsung Longhorn heroes
-
Johnson County Middle School Horns crush Hunter Tigers 50-32
-
Longhorns win first round in playoffs, hold off Northview 21-20
-
JCHS Longhorns aim to stop Austin East Roadrunners
-
Tim's Tomahawk Talk – Blue-collar kids make it happen – unsung Longhorn heroes
-
Johnson County Middle School Horns crush Hunter Tigers 50-32
-
Historic Horns pummel Unicoi County 28-14
-
Tim's Tomahawk Talk – It’s been fifty-nine years but it was well worth the wait
-
Longhorns finish number three in AP’s 3A poll
-
JCHS Longhorns looking to cage Northview Academy Cougars
-
Historic Horns pummel Unicoi County 28-14
-
Tim's Tomahawk Talk – It’s been fifty-nine years but it was well worth the wait
-
Historic Horns pummel Unicoi County 28-14
-
Longhorns finish number three in AP’s 3A poll
-
JCHS Longhorns looking to cage Northview Academy Cougars
-
Tim's Tomahawk Talk – It’s been fifty-nine years but it was well worth the wait
-
Longhorns finish number three in AP’s 3A poll
-
JCHS Longhorns looking to cage Northview Academy Cougars
-
Churchill Panthers rally past Middle School Horns 28-24
-
Churchill Panthers rally past Middle School Horns 28-24
-
Churchill Panthers rally past Middle School Horns 28-24
-
No. 3 Longhorns power past Cloudland Highlanders 30-16
-
Revenge and lots more on the line for Longhorns Friday night
-
Playoff game still a bit cloudy for Longhorns
-
Longhorns remain at no. 3
-
No. 3 Longhorns power past Cloudland Highlanders 30-16
-
Revenge and lots more on the line for Longhorns Friday night
-
Playoff game still a bit cloudy for Longhorns
-
Longhorns remain at no. 3
-
No. 3 Longhorns power past Cloudland Highlanders 30-16
-
Revenge and lots more on the line for Longhorns Friday night
-
Playoff game still a bit cloudy for Longhorns
-
Longhorns remain at no. 3
-
JCHS senior night will be BEFORE game on 10-27-17
-
JCHS senior night will be BEFORE game on 10-27-17
-
JCHS senior night will be BEFORE game on 10-27-17
-
Johnson County Youth League Longhorns top Happy Valley Warriors 26-25 OT
-
Tim's Tomahawk Talk – Longhorns need to focus on Cloudland Friday night
-
Johnson County Middle School Longhorns scalp Rogersville Warriors 8-0
-
JCHS Longhorns ‘mush’ North Greene Huskies 54-8
-
Longhorns stay at No. 3 in 3-A poll
-
Johnson County Youth League Longhorns top Happy Valley Warriors 26-25 OT
-
Tim's Tomahawk Talk – Longhorns need to focus on Cloudland Friday night
-
Johnson County Middle School Longhorns scalp Rogersville Warriors 8-0
-
JCHS Longhorns ‘mush’ North Greene Huskies 54-8
-
Longhorns stay at No. 3 in 3-A poll
-
Johnson County Youth League Longhorns top Happy Valley Warriors 26-25 OT
-
Tim's Tomahawk Talk – Longhorns need to focus on Cloudland Friday night
-
Johnson County Middle School Longhorns scalp Rogersville Warriors 8-0
-
JCHS Longhorns ‘mush’ North Greene Huskies 54-8
-
Longhorns stay at No. 3 in 3-A poll
-
JCHS Longhorns outlast Happy Valley Warriors 14-7
-
JCMS volleyball players, Lucket and Barnes, named All-Conference
-
JCHS volleyball senior night a big success
-
Tim's Tomahawk Talk – A look at the bigger games to follow Happy Valley
-
Longhorns remain at No. 3 in Associated Press ranking
-
Longhorns ready for struggling North Greene Huskies on Friday
-
JCHS Longhorns outlast Happy Valley Warriors 14-7
-
JCMS volleyball players, Lucket and Barnes, named All-Conference
-
JCHS volleyball senior night a big success
-
Tim's Tomahawk Talk – A look at the bigger games to follow Happy Valley
-
Longhorns remain at No. 3 in Associated Press ranking
-
Longhorns ready for struggling North Greene Huskies on Friday
-
JCHS Longhorns outlast Happy Valley Warriors 14-7
-
JCMS volleyball players, Lucket and Barnes, named All-Conference
-
JCHS volleyball senior night a big success
-
Tim's Tomahawk Talk – A look at the bigger games to follow Happy Valley
-
Longhorns remain at No. 3 in Associated Press ranking
-
Longhorns ready for struggling North Greene Huskies on Friday
-
Johnson County Middle School Horns pulverize Hampton 40-8; win conference championship
-
JCHS Longhorns clobber Claiborne County Bulldogs 34-0
-
State ranked teams ready for Friday night battle
-
Johnson County youth league football game of the week
-
Johnson County Middle School wins JV volleyball tournament
-
Johnson County Middle School Horns pulverize Hampton 40-8; win conference championship
-
JCHS Longhorns clobber Claiborne County Bulldogs 34-0
-
Johnson County Middle School Horns pulverize Hampton 40-8; win conference championship
-
State ranked teams ready for Friday night battle
-
JCHS Longhorns clobber Claiborne County Bulldogs 34-0
-
Johnson County youth league football game of the week
-
State ranked teams ready for Friday night battle
-
Johnson County Middle School wins JV volleyball tournament
-
Johnson County youth league football game of the week
-
Cheerleading Longhorn style from youth league to high school
-
Johnson County Middle School wins JV volleyball tournament
-
Cheerleading Longhorn style from youth league to high school
-
Johnson County Middle School Horns pulverize Hampton 40-8; win conference championship
-
JCHS Longhorns clobber Claiborne County Bulldogs 34-0
-
State ranked teams ready for Friday night battle
-
Johnson County youth league football game of the week
-
Johnson County Middle School wins JV volleyball tournament
-
Cheerleading Longhorn style from youth league to high school
-
Savor the moment
-
Longhorns won't be looking past Claiborne
-
Longhorns joust Black Knights 40-0
-
Johnson County Longhorns corral West Greene Buffaloes 28-21; remain perfect at 5-0
-
Johnson County Middle School volleyball update
-
JCHS Lady Longhorns sweep Happy Valley Warrior netters
-
Longhorns move up to third in 3A state poll
-
JCMS Longhorns shut out Unaka's Junior Rangers 32-0
-
Youth League Longhorns sweep the Crockett Pioneers
-
Tim's Tomahawk Talk – It feels better to be on top
-
Johnson County Middle School Longhorns ram Happy Valley Junior Warriors
-
Youth League Longhorns trip Elizabethton Cyclones 20-19
-
Longhorns golf team makes regional tourney
-
JCHS Lady Longhorns sweep Unicoi netters
-
Longhorns overwhelm Sullivan Central Cougars 55-19
-
Longhorns are still ranked at #4
-
Johnson County at West Greene game preview
-
Longhorns won’t look past Sullivan Central Cougars
-
Longhorns move up to fourth in 3-A state poll
-
JCHS Longhorns nip Chuckey-Doak Black Knights 14-13
-
JCHS Longhorns pummel Sullivan East Patriots 34-0
-
Longhorns crack state poll for first time
-
Horns hope to end Hampton's dominance this Friday night
-
JCHS Longhorns 'steering' toward a title
-
Expectations high for Lady Longhorn Netters
-
JCMS looks sharp despite razor thin schedule
-
JCHS golfers aiming for league championship
-
Longhorns top Cloudland Highlanders in last week’s Jamboree
-
Clawson quicker and a good picker
-
One ‘heck’ of a job on the hill
-
Horns look to end three-year drought versus Sullivan East
-
Touchdown Club wants to recognize JCHS players from 1979 and prior at game
-
Longhorns spike Sullivan North netters
-
Tim’s Pigskin Pulpit … notes on the Sullivan North scrimmage
-
A ‘Will’ to win … Will Kerley's goal is for the Longhorns to be conference champs
-
Longhorn volleyball spotlight on Kamryn Sluder, Courtney Brooks
-
Cherokee Bowhunters hosting Catch-A-Dream Benefit Shoot August 19-20 in Johnson County
-
Youth league football needs a few good men to join the game
-
JCHS Longhorn football hoping for payday with Bray
-
Longhorns counting on senior duo of Arnold and Bower
-
Count your many blessings just like Gary Woodard always did
-
Fun times for Kim Kleine and friends on the softball field
-
Johnson County Longhorn football loves ‘Little Big Horne’
-
Shepherd and Dishman duo ready to anchor Longhorn O-line
-
Longhorns shine in passing league play at Hampton on Friday
-
Johnson County Football Touchdown Club membership drive
-
Yama Dojo brings medals home from AAU Karate nationals
-
A&E (Arnold and Eller) will be fun to watch
-
A ‘Dunn’ Deal … Chris Dunn bringing player experience to coaching
-
Softball camp for Little League to start on Monday
-
JCHS passing league play
-
Johnson County All-Stars drop a pair in Little League play
-
Zack Parsons dominates but Johnson County loses 12-2
-
Tim's Tomahawk Talk – High school pitching rules to change
-
Gary Woodard, a true champion and role model for his players
-
‘Tom Terrific’ Reece loves being the voice of the Longhorns
-
Johnson County 7-8-year-olds fall to Boone 11-9 on Saturday
-
Marlins win JCLL tournament 5-0; Parsons fires no-hitter, 15 K's
-
Dbacks hold off Cardinals 22-21 in softball championship
-
D'backs shut out Cubs 9-0 in Minor League championship
-
Dbacks hold off Braves 6-3
-
Giants top Braves for Johnson County T-Ball Championship
-
‘Special’ best describes Longhorns’ track star Dante Bolognese
-
Six Longhorns log Tomahawk honors
-
Johnson County Little League tournament schedule set
-
Cox twins double trouble on the courts
-
New coaches on the hill at JCHS
-
Dalton Sluder a tough pill to swallow for future
-
Marlins remain unbeaten in Little League action
-
Angels barely slip by Diamondbacks 14-13
-
Angels, Marlins score big in weekend Little League action
-
Yama Dojo continues to bring home gold
-
Longhorn baseball to hold its 11th annual car show
-
Jeremy Dunn’s legacy will live on in our hearts forever
-
Longhorns have biggest basketball camp ever
-
Tim's Tomahawk Talk – Bulldogs tab Perkins as head coach
-
Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission sets 2017-18 hunting seasons
-
Longhorns outlast Highlanders 22-18 to become middle school tourney champs
-
Marlins squeak by Angels 7-5 to remain in first place in Little League major division play
-
Diamondbacks defeat Angels 10-5 in Minor League action
-
JCHS Longhorn quartet earns All-Conference honors in baseball and softball
-
Tim's Tomahawk Talk – 2017-18 will be a much better year
-
Longhorns demolish Hampton Bulldogs 13-3
-
JCHS Longhorn tennis double duo going separate ways
-
JCMS Longhorns get revenge on Unaka Lady Rangers 17-12
-
Longhorns to conduct basketball camp next week
-
Coach Pete Pavusek already surpassed significant milestones
-
Sullivan South pounds Lady Longhorns 9-1
-
Sullivan East Patriots pummel Longhorns 10-0
-
Longhorn netters ‘double’ up to reach semis
-
Happy Valley Warriors romp past Lady Longhorns 13-4
-
Happy Valley Warriors eliminate Longhorns 7-4
-
Longhorns split with Elizabethton Cyclones
-
JCHS Longhorns chop down Happy Valley Warriors 10-4
-
JCMS spanks Unaka Rangers but bitten by Hampton Bulldogs
-
Johnson County Middle School softball upends Happy Valley and Hampton
-
Nevada Woodard becomes an Emory & Henry Wasp
-
Sullivan East’s Lady Patriots lasso JCHS Longhorns 10-3
-
Johnson County Middle School Horns fall to Happy Valley, Unaka
-
Longhorn Lady netters edge South Greene Rebels 5-4
-
Horns Happenings April 27-May 2
-
Johnson County Middle School Longhorns blast Unaka 21-1
-
Lady Longhorns sweep Sullivan North Raiders 3-1, 7-1
-
Patrick Henry pounds Longhorns 9-5
-
JCHS Longhorns prevail over Hampton Bulldogs 4-2
-
Happy Valley Warriors handle Lady Longhorns 9-5
-
Sullivan North knocks off JCHS Longhorns
-
Junior Hampton Bulldogs overcome JCMS Longhorns 5-4
-
JCHS Longhorns hold off Cloudland Highlanders
-
JCMS Longhorns top T.A. Dugger Cyclones 12-8
-
JCHS Longhorns upset Elizabethton Lady Cyclones 6-5
-
JCHS Longhorns stave off Happy Valley Warriors 2-1
-
Young Longhorns gain weekend experience
-
Little League opening day set for Saturday
-
Tim's Tomahawk Talk – Youth becoming a big part of the game
-
Longhorns hold off Happy Valley Lady Warriors 8-5
-
Ashley Arnold’s heroics earn her top honors with Milligan Buffaloes
-
Elizabethton Lady Cyclones nip JCHS Longhorns 1-0 Tuesday
-
Middle School Horns hammer Cloudland Highlanders 13-2
-
Middle School Lady Horns demolish Hampton Bulldogs 24-6
-
Bad luck versus no luck at all for Longhorns
-
East vanquishes Lady Longhorns 9-5
-
JCHS’ Nick Whitener is ‘Buffalo’ bound; signs with Milligan
-
Johnson County Middle School Horns roll past Sullivan North 15-5
-
Johnson County Middle School softball plays well in Grandview Tourney
-
Longhorn netters having early success in 2017 tennis
-
Longhorn trio selected to All Mountain East squad
-
Cougars claw Longhorns 5-3
-
Isaiah Penley chooses to soar with the Eagles at Alice Lloyd
-
Unaka Rangers rack Lady Longhorns 9-1 in softball competition
-
JCHS Longhorns humble Hampton Bulldogs 7-1 in baseball
-
Sullivan North Golden Raiders rally past Longhorns 5-4
-
Here's the dill pickle that will make some parents pucker
-
JCMS Lady Horns crush Golden Raider 16-6
-
JCMS Lady Longhorns tame Mary Hughes Lions 16-6
-
First organized football for kids in Johnson County
-
JCHS Longhorn baseball team hoping the ride is smoother in 2017
-
JCHS Lady Longhorn softball team young but talented
-
Young guns ready to lead JCMS baseball
-
Johnson County Middle School softball looking good for season
-
Henson to guide JCHS track team in 2017 season
-
Tennis on the rise at Johnson County High School in 2017
-
Johnson County Middle School Longhorns open season with two wins
-
Johnson County Middle School tops Colonial Heights
-
Tim's Tomahawk Talk – Longhorn fans should be happy for Dyer
-
Johnson County Baseball/Softball Clinic for kids
-
Junior Varsity Lady Longhorns show promise on play day
-
Top four JCHS basketball stories for 2016-17
-
Tim's Tomahawk Talk – District 1 girls’ teams exit early from play
-
Tolley tabbed as JCHS’ new head girls’ basketball coach
-
Happy Valley Warriors eliminate Lady Longhorns 79-41
-
Longhorns bounced by Unicoi Blue Devils 67-54
-
Completed application required for hunting and fishing guide licenses beginning in 2017-18
-
2017-18 Tennessee hunting and fishing licenses go on sale February 18
-
Longhorns stampede past Unaka Rangers 79-39; ladies lose 46-26
-
Four champions crowned in Johnson County Youth Tourney
-
Sullivan East edges JCHS Longhorns in overtime 77-68
-
Sullivan East Lady Patriots pulverize Longhorns 68-29
-
Johnson County Middle School benefit breakfast for softball
-
Lady Longhorns stave off Sullivan North 40-34
-
JCHS Longhorns take Three Rivers JV Tourney
-
JCHS Longhorns clip Abingdon Falcons 61-50 on Monday
-
Lady Longhorns hold off Holston 53-50
-
Tim's Tomahawk Talk: Neutral site needed for tourney
-
Warriors vanquish Lady Horns 74-45; Cretsinger scores 1,000th point
-
Happy Valley Warriors prevail over Horns 73-68 in overtime
-
Youth League Results
-
JV and Freshmen Tidbits
-
Lady Horns' frosh upend Bulldogs 46-41
-
Unicoi Blue Devils bury Lady Longhorns 71-38
-
Blue Devils rally past JCHS Longhorns 58-50
-
Johnson County Middle School upends Rogersville 52-42
-
Hot shooting Cyclones top JCMS Lady Horns 49-37
-
Sullivan East Patriots rally past JCHS Longhorns 56-46
-
Sullivan East 64, Lady Longhorns 33
-
Johnson County Youth League Basketball recap
-
Elizabethton Cyclones romp past Longhorns 67-52
-
Elizabethton Cyclones gust by Longhorns 67-33
-
Tim's Tomahawk Talk – Johnson County Middle School hoping for sectional berth
-
JCHS freshman girls mash Dobyns-Bennet 58-32
-
Longhorns rally past Sullivan North 44-41
-
Lady Horns take down Sullivan North 44-41
-
Hampton Bulldogs demolish Junior Horns 50-26
-
Longhorns down Hampton Lady Dogs 29-26
-
Longhorns down Hampton Lady Dogs 29-26
-
Katherine Lewis joins Tusculum cheerleading
-
Junior Horns blast Happy Valley Warriors 39-21
-
Lady Horns break losing streak; beat Sullivan South 50-48
-
Longhorns stampede Sullivan South Rebels 48-37
-
Junior Longhorns lasso Happy Valley Warriors 36-27
-
Happy Valley Warriors spoil Junior Lady Longhorns upset bid 37-31
-
Hampton Bulldogs chomp Longhorns frosh 60-55
-
Johnson County Youth League Recap
-
Unicoi finally solves Horns
-
Upcoming Longhorn Happenings
-
Blue Devils outlast Lady Longhorns 48 to 41
-
Johnson County Youth Basketball League Spotlight
-
Longhorns’ frosh top Unicoi 44-40 in overtime
-
Houser hoping Longhorns can turn the tide
-
Tim's Tomahawk Talk – Dynamic Duo of Austin Hicks and Adam McClain both snubbed by TSWA