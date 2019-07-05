36th Annual Appalachia Railroad Days 5K Road Race set for next month

Staff Report

All area runners and walkers are now encouraged to get in shape and participate in the annual Appalachia Railroad Days 5K Road Race.

The fast-paced, flat-course event is scheduled for Saturday, August 3, in Appalachia, VA.

The race is an SFTC King & Queen sanctioned race. High school and middle school cross country and track teams are especially invited to participate.

The race/walk also features a 3-Mile Power Walk for serious walkers who have yet to transition to running.

The walks and races will start at the Appalachia Fire Hall in downtown Appalachia. The course is rated flat with only a few moderate hills and traverses several residential neighborhoods, downtown streets and a scenic stretch of Callahan Avenue to and from Andover.

The 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk begins at 8 a.m. The 5K Road Race starts at 8:15 a.m., and the 3-Mile Power Walk follows at approximately 8:20 a.m. Top female and top male finishers each receive an award in the walking events. Each finisher will receive a ribbon.

Awards will be presented to the female and male Top Overall, Top Masters, Top Grand Masters and to the top three finishers age groups: 0-9,10-14,15-19,20-24,25-29,30-34,35-39,40-44,45-49,50-54,55-59,60-64,65-69,70-74, and 75 and over.

Pre-registration fees are $14 for the 5K race and $10 each for the 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk and 3-Mile Power Walk. Entry fees on the day of the events are $15 and $11 respectively. All pre-registrants will be guaranteed a commemorative t-shirt. Five registration fees will be refunded as Door Prizes.

To pre-register, send entry form and fee to Appalachia Railroad Days 5K Road Race, P.O. Box 302, Appalachia, VA 24216. Make checks payable to Appalachia Railroad Days 5K Road Race.

The registration form may be obtained by visiting www.runtricities.net. Pre-registrations are due no later than July 31. Participants may also register online at www.athlinks.com/event/36th-annual-appalachia-railroad-days-5k-29714.

Headphones and strollers are permitted on the course.

Contact Randy Blair at (276) 393-9577 or assistant race directors Pam Hutchinson at (276) 565-0821 and Kimberly Teglas at (276) 393-6163.