2020 Deer Archery Hunting Season opens September 26

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

The 2020 deer archery-only hunting season opened statewide in Tennessee on Saturday, September 26. The archery-only season dates are the same statewide and run until October 30, and November 2-6. According to TWRA officials, archery equipment is allowed to be used at any time during the statewide deer season, which runs through January 3, 2021.

With more than 100 wildlife management areas and refuges across the state open at various times for hunting, there is no shortage of opportunities for deer hunters looking for public land to choose from in Tennessee. But officials emphasized that hunters must possess the appropriate licenses and permits.

“Specific regulations and license requirements do apply,” TWRA stated in a recent press release. “Private lands are also available for hunting. For hunting on private land, hunters must obtain permission from landowners.”

The 2020-21 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide contain all the information for hunters. Guides are available where hunting and fishing licenses are sold and on the TWRA website, www.tnwildlife.org, and the TWRA On the Go app.

The antlerless deer bag limits for the archery-only season are four in Units A-D and three per day in Unit L and Unit CWD. The antlered deer bag limit is a total of two for the entire 2020-21 deer seasons.

In Unit CWD, the statewide limit may be exceeded if taken under the Earn-A-Buck Program or taken under the Replacement Buck Program. Unit CWD consists of Chester, Crockett, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Haywood, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby, and Tipton Counties. Find area-specific regulations at http://www.eregulations.com/tennessee/hunting/.