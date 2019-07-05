2019 Little League Roundup; End of Season Results

The Johnson County Little League regular season play has ended, and many all-star teams have been eliminated.

Of course, that is by no means the last inning for the year as the 10-12 All-Stars have launched some exciting baseball action on July 1 in Bristol.

Highlights of the regular season are as follows:

Softball

Eastridge Construction Dodgers-First Place

H&R Block Athletics-Second Place

10,11, 12 All-Stars were eliminated in district tournament play

Coach Pitch/Minor League

Rafter H Construction Pirates-First Place

Mullins Real Estate Diamondbacks-Second Place

Major League

Watauga Electric Diamondbacks-First Place

Danny Herman Trucking White Sox-Second Place

All-Stars Toury Results

Minor League/Coach Pitch finished runner-up in zone tournament but was eliminated in district tournament-4th place

The 8, 9, 10 All-Stars were eliminated in zone tournament, while the 9,10, 11 All-Stars made it to the district tournament but was soon eliminated.

Coach Charlie Jennings was proud of his all-stars stating they fought hard from the regular to tournament play.

“The team represented Johnson County well, the last game was a true nail biter, but lost it in the sixth inning, 8-7,” Jennings said.

Coach Jennings is grateful to Mike’s BBQ, KFC, Butler Trading Post, Farmers BBQ, Monsoons Thai and exotic food and Pleasants Store for being this year’s sponsors.

The 10,11, 12 All-Stars play began all-star action in Bristol on Monday.