For an exciting week, Johnson County Senior Center members have been exploring northern Michigan with this year’s Diamond Tours’ Mackinac Island Trip.
Departing on Sunday, September 3, and returning on Saturday, September 9, fifty Senior Center members enjoyed visiting various beautiful and historic locations up north. Some of those locations included Sault Sainte Marie, the oldest city in Michigan; the Soo Locks, an engineering wonder that provides safe passage for boats between Lake Superior and Lake Huron; the Tower of History, a 210-foot observation tower which was built in 1968 by the Catholic Church; Mackinac Island on Lake Huron; Mackinaw City and the Old Mackinac Point Lighthouse which dates back to 1892. Members also visited the 1700s village of Colonial Michilimackinac and Frankenmuth, MI, known as “Michigan’s Little Bavaria.”
“This trip has been a great experience,” Senior Center member Vince Boag, 87, said. “I enjoyed going to the Mackinac Lighthouse. I climbed 50 steps and then climbed the ladder to the top. Just goes to show you can do anything at any age if you want to.”
Senior Center member Bill Anderson commented, “Visiting Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel was a bucket-list experience for me.”
A highlight for many members, the annual Diamond Tours trips offer local seniors the opportunity to travel across the United States and see faraway places in a safe environment, surrounded by their Senior Center family. For many members, it’s the opportunity of a lifetime.
“I love planning these trips for our seniors,” Kathy Motsinger-Eller, the Johnson County Senior Center Director, said. “Even though it’s time-consuming and can get overwhelming with my other responsibilities, it’s always worth it. Just hearing our members’ stories afterward and how much they enjoyed the trips makes it worthwhile every time. I love helping them check things off their bucket list.”
In 2024, the Senior Center will be once again working with Diamond Tours to offer two more long-distance trips: Washington, DC, April 26-30; Niagara Falls & Toronto, September 22-28. Both trips are currently full, but if interested in learning more or being placed on the waiting list, contact Kathy Motsinger-Eller at 727-8883.
To learn more about the Johnson County Senior Center and its events, visit johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com to view this month’s newsletter, stop by the center M- F from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., or call 727-8883.