Johnson County High School becoming a regional power house

By Jill Penley

Johnson County High School athletes are accustomed to competing against much larger schools and traveling great distances to do so, but if the past few years are any indication, they are indeed up for the challenge.

Fresh off winning the conference and making the playoffs in both football and basketball, the Longhorns are now busy preparing for spring sports. No matter what the competition, one thing remains

constant; Johnson County fans support their Longhorns.

“We have a great support from the community and student body,” said JCHS Athletic director Austin Atwood. “We always have a big crowd at our games, and we are very fortunate to live in a community that supports our student-athletes.” Fan-support is undoubtedly essential, and Johnson Countians tend to support all athletics.

“We enjoy support not only for football and basketball but also for our non-revenue sports,” said Atwood.

Currently, it seems the only coaching change on the horizon is for volleyball.

Organized sports at the high school include baseball, basketball, cheerleading, football, golf, softball, tennis, track and volleyball.

According to Atwood, there are no immediate plans to add other options, such as wrestling, or soccer at the high school.

“We really want to continue to build on the sports programs we currently have,” he said.

When asked to identify the most significant change since he became athletic director in 2017, Atwood insisted there have not been many changes.

“The biggest change is our football program moving into a conference that we can compete in year in and year out,” he said.