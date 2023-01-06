William (Bill) Douglas Bryant, age 78, a long-time resident of Vero Beach, passed away on December 23, 2022, at the VNA Hospice House surrounded by his family and close friends. He was born on November 9, 1944, in Alexandria, VA to George F. and Marie E. (Kidwell) Bryant. He is survived by his beloved wife Nancy Beckering Bryant of 45 years, and his children, Andrew (Leanne) Bryant, Chris Bryant, Randy (Renee) Bryant, and Sereta Bryant Gregory; his grandchildren, Dana, Crystal, Dodd, Emme, Taylor, Megan, Raelyn, Annelise & Kilian; and his great-grandchildren Zac, Zoie, Jordan & Amya. He is also survived by his niece, Kelby Bryant Seaman. Bill was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Richard (Dicky) Nyle Bryant. After graduating from Robert E. Lee High School in Virginia, Bill lived in Texas and Maryland, and worked in sales, real estate & construction before relocating to Florida in the '70s where he met Nancy and they joined their families together. He started his own construction business, Bill Bryant & Associates, Inc in 1981 when the tradition of "Bill Bryant blue" trucks began. Over his lifetime, he wore many hats, including model, actor, and business owner but most importantly, he was a father, husband, and friend. He was involved in many charities and organizations, notably the Chamber of Commerce, the United Way, McKee Botanical Gardens, the Theater Guild, Mental Health Association, and the Cultural Council of Indian River County. He served as the President of the Chamber of Commerce as well as the Commodore of the Pelican Yacht Club. Always having an anchor in Vero Beach, Bill & Nancy loved spending time in Costa Rica years ago, in Ft. Lauderdale at Portside Yacht Club, living aboard their Hatteras boats at the Pelican Yacht Club, and in their mountain cabin in Mountain City, TN. Bill was a Christian man of character and integrity who was passionate about adventure and showing others around the ocean and the mountains. He loved cruising the Bahamas in his Hatteras sport fish boats, racing his Jersey speed skiff, boating, hiking, traveling, bear & 'coon hunting, exploring, woodworking/carpentry, and blazing new trails on his side-by-side. In his later years, he enjoyed watching the boats go by and loved visits from his children and grandchildren. He taught us many things and led by example. He was loved and admired by all who met him and will be missed by all of us. We will continue his legacy by living life to the fullest. The family would like to thank Bill's caregivers in Vero Beach, FL, Mountain City, TN, and VNA Hospice for their compassionate care and assistance. A Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Chapel, 941 18th Street, Vero Beach 32960 at 1:30 pm on Saturday, January 7, 2023. To best honor the memory of Bill, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Parkinson Association of Vero Beach at 2300 5th Avenue, Suite 150, Vero Beach, FL 32960 and/or VNA Hospice Foundation at 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Funeral arrangements are being made by Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com