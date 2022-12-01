Vikki Viskniskki Huff Woods was born June 27, 1936 in Boston, MA. She passed away on November 7, 2022 in Bermuda Run, NC. Vikki was the daughter of Rion F. and Daulton G. Viskniskki. She was married to James C. Huff (deceased) and is survived by her daughter, Hilary F. Huff , son Robert B. V. Huff, daughter in law, Berenice Alfaro-Huff, grand daughters, Sway Dolan and Ines Huff, her sister Doreen V. Near and brother in law, Raymond Near.
Vikki graduated from Hinsdale Township High School in Illinois and then headed west to attend the University of Colorado, Boulder. She graduated with a BA in 1958 and was always a loyal CU alum. While studying at CU she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority; she was involved in many drama and theatre productions; and she was a cheerleader for the Buffs football team. She enjoyed sharing the excitement of her experience leading the crowd and cheering for the Buffs when they played in the Orange Bowl in Florida.
After graduating from the University of Colorado, Vikki moved to New York City. She would say her day jobs paid the bills but her joy was attending concerts, seeing Broadway plays and working with various “very off Broadway” groups. At one of these productions she met her husband, James (Jim) Huff. Vikki and Jim were married in New York City at St Bartholomew’s Church in 1963 and they lived in New York City, Woodsfield, OH and Wilton, CT.
From her early childhood Vikki had a love of horses. During high school she cleaned stalls and groomed horses in exchange for lessons and the opportunity to be in local horse shows. When she lived in CT she rode with the Fairfield County Hounds and enjoyed challenging
herself and her horse in Competitive Trail Ride events.
She was a Girl Scout leader and long time volunteer for Graham Home for Children, Hastings of Hudson, NY. (Now called Graham-Windom.) And when she moved to TN, she was active in promoting the Johnson County Arts Center in Mountain City.
Always looking for a new adventure, Vikki moved from Wilton, CT to TN and purchased 140 acres near the Appalachian Trail in Butler, TN. Moving to TN was the beginning of a new life adventure and she decided to change her last name to align with her new home. The property had lots of trees so she changed her last name to Woods. She lived in a small trailer on the property while she designed and built the Iron Mountain Inn Bed and Breakfast. Eventually she expanded from the original Inn to three properties where she welcomed guests. Guests enjoyed her hospitality and what she called “the magic of the mountains” at the Iron Mountain Inn, the Creekside Chalet and the Lake House. She was licensed to preform marriage ceremonies and celebrated many weddings at the Iron Mountain Inn.
After selling the Iron Mountain Inn and other properties, she moved to Bermuda Village, Advance, NC.
Vikki believed everyone was interesting and she truly enjoyed getting to know people. Many of the guests at her Inn became her friends. She was strong, determined and independent but she was always open, trusting and welcoming to new friends and experiences.
Vikki will be remembered for her enthusiasm, friendships, devotion to family, and her “joie de vivre.” And for sharing simple pleasures, like her home made chocolate chip cookies from her bottomless cookie jar.
She will be missed but remembered always with smiles and love.
Donations in memory of Vikki Woods can be made to :
Johnson County Arts Center
c/o Christy Dunn
127 College Street
Mountain City, TN 37683
423-460-3313
johnsoncountycenterforthearts@outlook.com
Graham-Windham Service To Families And Children
1 South Broadway, Westchester
Hastings-on-Hudson, NY 10706
914-478-1100
University of Colorado Boulder
Norlin Library, Rare Books Room
1720 Pleasant Street
184 UCB
Boulder, CO 80309-0184
303-492-6144
Green Mountain Horse Association
PO Box 8
South Woodstock, VT 05071
(802) 457-1509