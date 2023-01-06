We are saddened to announce the passing of Tommy Jack Lipford, on December 22, 2022. He was born March 1, 1961 to the late Fred Lipford and Barbara Gentry Lipford.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Susan.
Tommy is survived by his sons, Brandon (Angie) of Damascus VA and Chris (Kelsey) of Mountain City, TN; brother , Wayne (Aril) Lipford; grandchild, Gage Lipford; several nephews; Special friends, Blair Lambert and Melissa Gentry also survive.
It was his wish to be cremated and no formal service held.
For those that wish, donations may be made to Hux & Lipford Funeral Home to assist with his
expenses.
