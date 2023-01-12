Steven G. Billings age 71, of Bristol, VA passed away from this life to his heavenly home on Saturday, January 7, 2023 following a courageous 3 year battle with cancer. He was born in West Chester, PA to the late Reba Snyder Billings Greer and William S. Billings.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years Judith Billings; daughters, Faith Hellmann of Bristol, VA, Jonna McMurry(Tony) of Abingdon, VA, and Heather Drolet of Rhode Island; grandchildren, Aili, Yesenia, Gregory, Phebe, Ainslee, Caitlyn, Alex, and Connor; four great grandchildren; siblings, Ronald Billings(Ruthie), Kenneth Billings, and Sandra Billings Whipkey(Jay).
Steve was a former employee of the Johnson County Board of Education. He loved Jesus, his family and his pets. He also enjoyed working outdoors, creating and tinkering with Diecast models and doing genealogy research.
A private graveside service will be held.
Those wishing to honor Steve’s memory may make a donation to Rescue Dog and End of Life Sanctuary or The American Cancer Society
