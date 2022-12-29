Sarah Alice Dugger “Maw”, age 75, gently closed her eyes with her children by her side on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Mountain City Care Center. “To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 5:8 KJV
Alice was born December 30, 1947 to the late James Milburn Frye and Beulah June Wilson Frye. In addition to her parents she was preceded by her son, Jackie Able, Jr.
Alice loved fishing and fished from Oregon to South Carolina. She was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church and she loved reading her Bible. She was always willing to help others in any way that she could. Alice enjoyed canning and working in her flowers.
Those left to cherish her memories include her son, Scott Wilson (Joann) of New Braunfels, TX; daughters, Karen Cook (Joey) of Zionville, NC, Tammy Morefield (Jason) of Vilas, NC, and Kathy May (Buck) of Mountain City, TN; grandchildren, Kisha, Logan (Diedra), Sarah (Josh), Noah, Emily, Natalie, Shauntel (Jonah), Colton (Lindsey), Gracie (Ben), Cameron, Dalton, and Jackie Jr.; great-grandchildren, Maverick, Solomon, Aiden, Ashlynn, and Teagen.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Fenner officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation Center to their activities center or to Amedisys Hospice.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mountain City Care Center and Amedysis Hospice for all their love and compassion.
The family of Sarah Alice Dugger has entrusted her care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.