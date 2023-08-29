Sandy Lynn Church, age 57, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born December 23, 1965 to the late Ronnie Church and Ramona Roark Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Grandparents, Emit and Betty Payne Roark and Flora Olive Hall Church and her Aunt Betty Ann Nichols Morris.
Sandy was a graduate of Johnson County High School class of 1984. She loved spending time with her children and friends.
Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Sandra Church of Mountain City, Tennessee; son, Adam Church of Johnson City, Tennessee; sister, Cindy Church of Mountain City, Tennessee; brother, Marty Church of West Tennessee and special friends, Linda Smith and Robin Ellison.
Funeral service for Sandy will be Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 11 am in the Buford Lipford Chapel at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10 - 11 am prior to the funeral service. Graveside service and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hux & Lipford Funeral Home to help with the funeral expenses.
Online condolences and memories may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com
