Rudolph “Rudy” Stollenmaier, age 86, of Mountain City, TN, and originally of New Jersey, passed away on December 23, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center with his wife of 54 years holding his hand. Rudy was born on July 8, 1936, in Newark, New Jersey to the late Ludwig Stollenmaier and Elisbeth Jakob Stollenmaier. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Stollenmaier, and granddaughter, Brittany Iannitto. Rudy lived most of his life in NJ. Lake Hiawatha, Boonton, Lake Hopatcong, and Clinton are the places he called home. He and Joann moved to Mountain City after retiring. Rudy was an air conditioning mechanic for many years and even after retirement, he would get called with questions on how to fix them. His coworkers lovingly called him Uncle Rudy. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd degree, a member of the American Legion, a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, and a volunteer at St Anthony’s Food Pantry. Rudy spent his younger years skiing. He loved to play volleyball and was an avid NJ Devils Hockey Fan. Nothing meant more to Rudy than family. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Joann Condon Stollenmaier; sons, Rudolph Stollenmaier (Ali), Jack Stollenmaier, Michael Stollenmaier (Kim), Tony Stollenmaier (Dawn), Patrick Stollenmaier (Brookie); daughters, Kimberly Iannitto (John), Tara Stollenmaier (Jeff White), Jill Fanelli, and Donna Ruper (Herb); one sister, Peggy Trufolo (Al); 32 grandchildren: Amber, Eric, Rachel, Megan, Kevin, William, Crystal, Stefanie, Nicole, Wendy, Chris, Jessica, Colton, Seth, Samantha, Brian, Sarah, Amy, Robbie, Anthony, Jennifer, Michelle, Rebecca, Cory, Alex, Hannah, Flynn, Isabella, Owen and Ian, and their spouses; many great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and one cousin, Don Stollenmaier (Susi). Visitation was held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Mountain City Funeral Home. Funeral Mass was held. on Friday, December 30, 2022, from St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church officianted by Father Dennis Kress. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mountain City/ Johnson County Community Center, 214 College St, Mountain City, TN 37683, which benefits children of Johnson County. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com The family of Rudolph Ludwig Stollenmaier has entrusted his services to Mountain City Fune