Roy “Buck” Salmons, age 76, passed away on November 22, 2022 at his home. Buck was born in Ashe County, NC on January 28, 1946 to the late Reba and Walt Salmons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Art and Hollie Greer and Lura Salmons; grandson, Jason Dugger; great granddaughter, Bel Reece and several aunts and uncles.
Buck enjoyed working on cars, motorcycles, bowling, and playing horse shoes and card games, especially poker. He was a millwright for many years and at one time was a newspaper editor. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Buck was a kind a generous man who would do anything for anybody, if he could. He was loved by all that knew him.
Those left to cherish his memory include the love of his life, wife Brenda Salmons; children, Angie Salmons Potter of Laurel Bloomery, Joe Salmons of Valley Forge, Christine Abernethy (David) of Mtn. City, Bucky Salmons of Trade; son-in-law, Rob Boucher; grandchildren, Brad Boucher, Blake Boucher, Justin Dugger (Vanessa), Jennifer Reece (Derek), Jordan Salmons, Charlie Salmons, Destiny Salmons, Ivy and Cooper Abernethy; special friends, Ronnie McDaniel, Sue “Hooty” Dugger; several great grandchildren and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 11:00-12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastors Frank Woods and Jeff Stout officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
