Roxane Daphane Phelps, 62, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born June 28, 1960 to John Ringsaker and Sharon (Shultz).
She worked at Batzer Construction and owned her own supper club in South Dakota, Larson Boats.
She collected antiques, loved to do interior decorating, drawing, crocheting, and milking cows with her baby sister.
She attended school in New Effington, South Dakota.
Those left to cherish her memories include her sisters, Terri Kadoun (Paul) of Lidgerwood, ND, Nadine May (Punk) Mountain City, TN, Vicky Fellboum (Warren) New Effington, SD, Jona Steffens (Jeff) New Effington, SD and her companion Tait Tracy of the home; special friend, Amy, too many friends to list. Several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon; father, John and grandparents on both sides.
As per her wishes no formal services will be held.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com
Professional services for the Phelps family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, 300 West Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683