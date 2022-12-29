Raymond Fleet Buchanan, age 77, of Butler passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born January 16, 1945 to the late Dana and Jestie Buchanan. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant son, Bobby Joe Buchanan; brothers, Walt, Joe, Alvin, John, and Tom Buchanan; and sisters, Betty Buchanan and Linda Arnold.
Raymond dearly loved his family, especially his children. He retired from Summers-Taylor; a job he truly enjoyed. He loved driving his cement truck.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Linda Gay Buchanan; daughter, Amanda Potter (Bryan); son, Steven Buchanan (Joy); granddaughters, Haley and Kristen Santucci; sisters, Margie Bryant of Aberdeen, North Carolina and Margret Potter of Roseburg, Oregon; and several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
