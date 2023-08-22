Polly Ann Johnson, age 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born May 17, 1949 to the late Grady May and Virgie Reece May. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lester May and sisters, Nancy May and Ramona May.
Polly worked for Burlington Industries and owned her own business, Appalachian Inn Keepers Supply. She retired from Farmers State Bank in 2011. Having a green thumb, she was an avid gardener and loved working in her flowers. Eli and Sarah, Pollys grandchildren were the light of her life.
In addition to her husband, Michael, the love of her life for 56 years, those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Caroline Johnson (Terry) of Mountain City, TN; favorite grandson, Eli Morris of Mountain City, TN; favorite granddaughter, Sarah Morris of Mountain City, TN, and special friends, Brenda Townsend, Trinity Johnson, Chris Johnson and Charlena Johnson.
The Graveside service for Polly will be conducted on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 4 pm at Sunset Memorial Park with Shannon Courtner officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 5 pm - 6 pm in the Buford Lipford Chapel in Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Chris Johnson, Adam Courtner, Dale Owens, Steven Wright, Guss Stanley and Mark Lewis.
Honorary Pallbearers are Eli Morris, Terry Brown, Ayden May and Bud Townsend.
The family would like to express a special Thank you to Amedisys, for the wonderful care they provided for Polly.
