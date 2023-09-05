BRISTOL, TN - Nola Payne King, age 82, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 18, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Nola was a loving wife, wonderful mother, adoring grandmother and most importantly, a faithful servant of Jesus who led by example for her family in her walk with Him. She was born April 1, 1941, in War, WV, a daughter of the late Dayton and Eunice Payne. Nola grew up in Mountain City, Tenn., graduating from Johnson County High School in 1958. She moved to Bristol and graduated from Steed Business College in 1959. She was employed by LM Berry and later by Sears. She faithfully attended Euclid Avenue Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia, for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jolene Stout; brother, Ray Payne; daughter-in-law, Wendy King and several other loved family members.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of nearly 59 years, Allen King; daughter, Karen Cross and husband Travis; son, Joseph King and wife Chrissy; daughter, Kelly Ladd and husband Kevin, her grandchildren who were the joy in her life, Sydney Worthington and husband Travis, Hannah Thomas and husband Hayden, Emma King, Wynn and Graham Cross, Knox and Payne Ladd, Devon Gregory and wife Bekah, Gage and Ansley Gregory; great grandchildren, Levi and Miller Gregory; sister, Jane Winters; brother, John Payne and wife Joan; several nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law as well as very special friends and next-door neighbors of 56 years, Dean and Diane Cloyd and family.
The family would like to thank Michelle Reisler who lovingly cared for Nola for the last two years and was a special blessing to her, and Rhonda Lutz, who faithfully cared for her as well.
A private graveside service will be held for the family at Glenwood Cemetery with Dr. Bob Jones officiating. A drop-in reception will be held from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Weaver Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse at Operation Christmas Child samaritanspurse.org or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org.
"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants." Psalm 116:15
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.