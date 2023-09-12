Mike Johnson, age 65, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023. He was born October 17, 1957.
Mike loved the mountains and spent many hours exploring and hunting ginseng. He enjoyed fishing, flea markets, antiques, and “THE Ohio State”. He adored his 2 great-grandchildren and spending time with them was one of his greatest joys. Mike loved his job at Parkdale as well as his work family.
Mike is survived by his wife, Laura Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Mountain City Funeral Home.
