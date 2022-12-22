NKJV II Timothy 4:7-8 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Finally there is laid up for me, the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give to me on that day, and not to me only but also to all who have loved his appearing.
Michael Thurston Gregg went home to forever be with our LORD on December 8, 2022, at 2:45 pm. Michael has been a believer and served God since he was nine years old. Michael loved to sing, and he led the youth choir at a local church for many years. He also sang and played the banjo with several bluegrass gospel groups. He taught Sunday School class for the young adults for many years. He currently helped lead a congregation at Olive Branch Fellowship, where he led discussion of the word of God for several years. His main purpose in life was to serve the Almighty Creator God through the accepting of eternal salvation through Yeshua Jesus the Messiah and loving others as he loved himself which he did selflessly. He served his country in the United States Air Force in Vietnam and Thailand as a young man. After his time serving in the military, he chose Information Technology as a lifelong career. He retired from Christian Medical and Dental Association where he served as IT Director, after 22 years. Michael was devoted to his family and was a loving, caring, and devoted husband to his wife Eva Johnson Gregg for 45 years. They have one son, Aaron Thurston Gregg and wife Rebecca. Two grandchildren Eleazar Michael Gregg and Sarah Rebecca Gregg. One foster son, Justin Lamar Johnson, wife Faith and daughter Zoey. Two brothers, Jesse Gregg and wife Misty; Terry Gregg and wife Faye. Honorable mention; Mother-in-law, Olive Johnson and sisters-in-law, Reba Potter, Judy Wallace and JoAnn Eller. Friend, Jimmy Bonifacino and wife Peggy. He was preceded in going home by his Dad, Thurston Gregg and Mother, Patricia Tester Gregg. Michael will be so missed by those that love him. We cant bring him back but we can go to where he is one day.
Funeral service for Michael will be conducted on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 2 pm in the Buford Lipford Chapel in Hux Lipford Funeral Home with Frank Woods and David Dunn to officiate.
Pallbearers will be, Eric Potter, Adam Johnson, Michael Eller, Brian Eller, Jarrett Lunceford, Scott Johnson, JR Johnson, Christopher Johnson, Jeremy Johnson and Brad Johnson.
Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum of Love with Military Honors accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard.
