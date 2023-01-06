He was born September 28, 1955 in Johnson county, Tennessee to Joseph Dayton Blevins and Patsy Huggins. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Blevins. Max was a farmer and was a jack of all trades. He especially enjoyed antiques and He loved Tennessee Football and Basketball.
He is survived by his mother, Patsy; his wife of 36 years, Jeannie Madron Blevins; son, Max Blevins of Mountain City, TN.; sister, Patricia Carlton of Mountain City, TN.; brother, Darrell Blevins of Abingdon, VA; Mother-in-law, Lorraine Madron, Mountain City, TN; very special friend, Don Cullop and his beloved dog, Henry.
Max was laid to rest privately in the family cemetery. A memorial service will be announced later.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.huxlipfordfh.com
