Mary Taylor (Granny), age 70 of Mountain City, went to be with the Lord December 26, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Johnson County, July 26, 1952 to the late Lester and Helen Gentry.
Mary was a loving mother, sister, mammaw, and friend. She never knew a stranger and loved her family and friends fiercely. She was the most generous woman you will ever meet. She was called Granny by many who knew her. She retired from Northeast Correctional after 20 years of service and will be missed by all who knew her.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, David Grubb and her daughter, Tammy Jarvis (Eric). Also left to cherish her memory are her loving sister, Ruth Campbell and brother, Paul “Bub” Gentry (Kathy, Angela, Little Bub, Scott). Others who will miss her greatly are her grandchildren, Josh Jarvis, Jesse Jarvis and Carter and her nieces and nephews, Michael Gentry (Sandy and Paige), Helen, Jim, Tiffany (Micah), Christopher Price, and Melissa Gentry (Kaitlyn (Wyatt), Cecilia, Abby).
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the home of Jim and Helen Price, 310 Adams Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.
The viewing will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Greg Poe officiating. The graveside service will be held following the funeral at Stateline Cemetery in Laurel Bloomery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
