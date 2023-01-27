Mary Marie Perkins, age 56, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023 at Four Oaks Healthcare Center of Jonesborough, TN. She was born on January 11, 1967, in Carter County, TN. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dave and Ola Perkins of Butler and Lester and Dora Campbell of Butler. Survivors include her parents, Albert and Margie Perkins of Butler and several aunts and uncles.
Mary worked at BEK Construction Company of Birmingham, Alabama. She attended school in Hampton and enjoyed playing ball. She was a member of Butler Baptist Church.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Terry Woods officiating. Honorary pallbearers are Earl Campbell, Benny Campbell, Paul Perkins, Brian Campbell, Earl Campbell Jr., Kim Barnes, and Jason Campbell.
At other times, friends and family may visit the home of her parents, 843 Cobb Creek Road, Butler, TN 37640.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
The family of Mary Marie Perkins has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.