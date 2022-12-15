Mary Jo Harris, born September 24, 1952 went home to be with our heavenly father above on December 6, 2022 at Johnston Memorial Hospital surrounded by her best friend and loving husband, Eddie Harris, daughters, Christie (Steve) Laws and Valerie (John) Worley.
Mary Joe loved her family with all her heart and soul. Her grandchildren, Whitney, Matthew, Lexy, Haylee, Chris and Aubie and great grandchildren, Skylar, Ben, Brantley, Ryker, Raylee, Gunner and Ellie were her world. We can not forget about the baby boy Max, her yorkie and Boo Boo, her bird. She had a huge heart full of love for family and her extra special friend, Wayne Johnson.
Per her wishes there will be no formal services.
