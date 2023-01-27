Markieta Allen, age 92, of Butler, TN, passed away January 20, 2023. She was born on March 9, 1930 to the late Hugh and Arlene Grindstaff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Allen; son, Danny Allen; sister, Obeta Grindstaff; brothers, Denver Grindstaff, Thomas Grindstaff, Paul Grindstaff, and James Grindstaff.
Markieta was a loving and caring woman who will be dearly missed. She was a wonderful cook and liked to feed the whole neighborhood. Family and friends always enjoyed going to her house for holiday meals and events. Markieta loved all flowers and had a green thumb for growing anything.
Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters Pat Forrester and husband Mike, Sandra Whaley and husband James; son, Larry Allen; sisters, Juanita Ward of Kelso, WA, Moleta Davis of Murfreesboro, TN; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The graveside service will be held at 2:00 on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 with entombment to follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park in Johnson City, TN. Pastor Leonard Fletcher will officiate.
Friends may call at the home of her daughter, Pat Forrester.
