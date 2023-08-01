We are saddened to announce the passing of Mark S. Guinn, age 65, on Wednesday July 26, 2023 at his residence. He was born February 28, 1958 to the late Charles D. Guinn and Ethel Morefield Guinn. Mark was a member of the Victory Chapel Cowboy Church and enjoyed Woodworking and Fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers; Dave Guinn, Joe Guinn, Wayne Guinn, and Jack Guinn. Sisters; Geneva Eggers, and Jean Baird.
Those left to cherish his memory include his Spouse Doris Vanover; three sons, Dakota Guinn, Ricky Vanover, and Jason Vanover; two daughters, Amanda and Paula Schofield; three sisters, Melissa McCullah, Lynn Gagliardi, and Mae Talley; nine grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and special friends Steven Parks, and Spider also survive.
To honor his wishes there will be no formal services held.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at huxlipfordfh.com.
For those who wish to make donations may do so at the funeral home to assist the family with his funeral cost.
Mark Guinn's family have placed his arrangements in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.