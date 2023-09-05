BEAVER, PA - On the morning of August 22, 2023, with her husband of 25 years, married Valentine's Day and by her Heritage Valley - Beaver PA bedside, Margaret's gracious soul and spirit peacefully rose to Heaven.
"Sweet" is the perfect and most commonly used word by all whenever defining her demeanor, nature, and smile. An 'A' student graduate of both Johnson County HS and Bristol Business and Secretary School, Margaret was graceful and gentle, ever pleasant and caring, a consummate professional as a career executive secretary, proud of her family and heritage, genuinely lovely, and remarkably beautiful. Her kindness toward all including her prized pets and all other creatures.
Born Margaret Louise Roten to her loving parents Earl and Mertie (Patrick) in Mountain City TN, she resided there for 52 years before moving to Tucson AZ, then East Rochester PA.
She is survived by her husband André G. Wachenheimer of Pittsburgh PA who affectionately called her "Marggy", son Brad Tester and wife Billie (Dunn) of Mountain City TN, sister Dorothy (Payne) of Newark DE, brother Fred Roten and wife Georgie (Robbins) of Johnson City TN, two step-daughters (Heather (husband, Trevor) Taylor and Michele Wachenheimer), two grandchildren (Adeline and Vivienne), nieces Cathy (Payne, husband; Robert) Cranfield and Janie (Smith) Black, nephew Marvin Payne and wife Linda (Lockerman), sister-in-law Kimberly (Wachenheimer) Ludwig, niece Jasmyn Wachenheimer, best friend Phyllis Rominger, and childhood friend Jane P Winters.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, son Troy Tester, sister Ruby Smith, niece Carolyn Sue Smith (Maples), brothers-in-law Fred Smith and Frederick "Glynn" Payne.
Condolences to the family can be sent to ' copelandfuneralhomes.com.'
A private ceremony in Mountain City TN announcement is forthcoming online via the Copeland Funeral Homes website.