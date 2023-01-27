Margaret Louise (“Peg”) Anderson, J.D., formerly of Shady Valley, Daytona Beach, FL and Sebastopol, CA, passed away peacefully November 3, 2022 at Sycamore Springs Senior Living in Elizabethton.
Her survivors include three siblings: Lewis R. Anderson, III, of Yuma, AZ; the Rev. William M. Anderson of Shady Valley; and Harriet E. Anderson of Madras, OR. The full obituary may be viewed at www.hathawaypercy.com.
A private family committal service was held in late November. A memorial service has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 (on what would have been Peg’s 75th birthday) at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of the First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City. A plated luncheon will follow at Johnson City’s Bonefish Grill. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 105 S. Boone St., Johnson City, TN 37604.
Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Anderson family. Office (423) 543-5544.