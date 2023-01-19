Mabel Grayson Hagaman, age 103, entered Heaven’s gates on Monday evening, January 9, 2023 from the Mountain City Care Center. Mabel was born on December 8, 1919 in Watauga Co, NC to the late Roby L. Wallace and Erma Martin Wallace. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Roscoe Grayson and Max Hagaman; sisters, Edith Henson (Jack), Ella Mae Fletcher (Lester), Geneva Hackney (Bill); brothers, Jack Wallace (Christine), Argus Wallace (Maybell), R.L. Wallace (Pearl), Kermit Wallace (Margaret), Billy Wallace (Sue); step son, Tom Grayson (Mary); step daughter, Louise Raynor (Carl) and step granddaughter, Kim Grayson Marshall.
Mabel loved to garden, sew and cook. She retired from her work with US Postal Service and also had her own fabric shop in addition to being a homemaker. Mabel was a member of Trade United Methodist Church for 80 years.
Those left to cherish her memories include her son, Dick Grayson (Irene); step son, Cecil Hagaman (Mary); step daughter, Emma Jean Matheson; grandchildren, Jon Grayson, Jill Stott; step grandchildren, Rana Robertson, Mark Hagaman, Steven Hagaman, Eve Grayson, Sally Grayson Watson (Keith); special step grandson, Todd Grayson (Melody) who was very close to her; great grandchildren, Hank & Molly; numerous nieces, nephews and friends; extended family, Jeff & Melita Ringley and their children, Tyler, Madison and Carter and special roommate and beloved friend who she adopted as family, Gretchen Campbell.
There will be a visitation on Monday, January 16, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. from Mountain City Funeral Home with a service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor John Crabtree to officiate. Music will be provided by Mary Hawkins and Jeanette Lawrence.
In lieu of food and flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
