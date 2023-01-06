Loyd W. McEwen, age 90, of North Church St, Mountain City, passed away the evening of Friday December 16, 2022 at his home. Loyd was born September 12, 1932 to the late Walsy G. McEwen and Willa G. Nave McEwen in Johnson County, TN. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Lee Johnson McEwen; sister, Jewel “Sis” Lewis; brothers, Mark McEwen and Hiram McEwen.
Loyd was a graduate of Johnson County High School and East Tennessee State University. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and participated in numerous submarine dives, including one the world’s first operational nuclear-powered submarine the USS Nautilus.
Loyd W. McEwen was hired with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the 1960s. During his tenure, he held the roles of a Consumer Safety Officer/Inspector in the States of Ohio and North Carolina and Supervisory Consumer Safety Officer/Direct First Line Supervisor in the State of Virginia. It was in 1976 when Loyd applied and was selected as FDA's first ever Direct First Line Supervisor to be stationed at the FDA Richmond, VA Resident Post. As such, he was instrumental in strengthening cooperative Federal State Relations, particularly with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) and Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
Loyd was an outstanding supervisor that went above and beyond in caring for the mission of the agency and his employees. Loyd strongly believed in training and providing detailed guidance to the employees he hired and supervised. He made sure that the employees understood what having a balanced work life meant with family even though he would work you greater than 8 hours. Loyd had high expectations of his employees and would do anything for anyone that he worked with for career development.
In 1993, Loyd was honored to receive the FDA Award of Merit, the agency's highest form of personal recognition. He earned this award for always going above and beyond as a Direct First Line Supervisor and cherished it until his retirement in Jan. 1999.
When he was able he enjoyed growing a garden. Loyd spent a lot of time talking to people and especially his North Church St. Mountain City, TN friends and neighbors.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Tonda McEwen (Adam) and Susan Johnson (Clyde); grandchildren, Shelby Hayes, April Hayes, Jamie Hayes and Willa Campen; sisters-in-law; Amelia McEwen, Jean McEwen and Carolyn Adams; several nieces and nephews; cousins, Haggard, James, and Charles McEwen; special caregivers, Marie, Tammy, Jeraldine (of Richmond) , the late Dora Adamsand many others past and present.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Daniel Jones officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow the funeral from Reece Memorial Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Josh Morefield, Daniel McEwen, Sam McEwen, John McEwen, Terry McEwen, Eric Hill and Adam Campen. Honorary pallbearers are James, Charles, and Haggard McEwen.
The family will receive friends at the home 324 N. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.
