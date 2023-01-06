Lois Ellen Maze, 76, lost her 13 year battle with cancer on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. She never gave up the hope of getting better. Lois was born April 18, 1946 to the late Glen and Norma Osborne Owens of Creston, NC. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wiley Maze, and brother-in-law, Dewey Woodard.
Lois was of the Christian faith and had a great love for animals.
Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Lisa Brown Farmer; grandson, Tripp Farmer; sister, Wilma Woodard; brother, Clyde Owens and wife Judy; niece, Sheila Gentry and husband Shaun; nephews, Steve Owens and Doug Woodard.
Lois will be laid to rest with Wiley on Monday, December 26, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park with Josh Giddings officiating. There will be no formal visitation.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society (https;//donate3.cancer.org) or the US Humane Society (https//secured.humanesociety.org/donate).
The family of Lois Ellen Maze has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.