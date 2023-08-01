Preston Lee Case, Sr., age 86, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born February 21, 1937 to the late Walter and Lola Case.
Lee was a down-to-earth man who enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a big Nascar fan. He loved spending his days working on his mountain land, gardening, and taking care of his many animals. Lee retired from Chrysler in Delaware before moving to Butler, TN.
Those left to cherish his memories include the love of his life, Kathy; sons, Preston Jr. and wife, Darla, Alan, and John; daughters, Susan, Tammy, and Mary; brother, Charles; grandchildren, Crystal, Tiffany, Preston III, Katie, and Krystal; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00. The graveside service and burial will follow the funeral from Phillippi Cemetery.
