BUTLER - Kris Harold Terry, 61, a resident of Butler, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on May 2, 1962, at Elyria Memorial Hospital in Elyria, Ohio, to Glen Harold Terry and the late Jane Kathryn Uduardy Terry. Alongside his mother, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jenny Wright Lowe, and son, Hank Wright Jr.
Kris pursued a career as a Craftsman, a vocation that filled him with immense pride. Outside of his professional life, he found joy in woodworking, spending quality time with his family, nurturing his garden, appreciating music, and engaging in construction projects. His passion for gardening initially blossomed during his early days at Willow Way Nursery. And his love for music came from his creative side that he fostered in his youth – he was not only a skilled songwriter but also a dedicated guitar player. His affinity for construction projects stemmed from working with his father and brothers on masonry endeavors as a youth and he applied that to many job sites and personal undertakings.
In addition to his loving wife, Pamela, Kris leaves behind a legacy fondly remembered by his father, Glen Terry of North Ridgeville, Ohio. He is also survived by his two sons, Tim Wright (Jasmine) of Harvest, Alabama, and Chris Wright (Jennifer) of Damascus, Virginia. Kris's memory is treasured by his two sisters, Andrea Terry of Sandy Springs, Georgia, and Ericka Terry of Ypsilanti, Michigan, as well as his four brothers: Kurt Terry (Amy) of Alpharetta, Georgia; Glenn Terry (Julia) of Mendon, Michigan; Mark Terry (Theresa) of Toledo, Ohio; and Joel Terry of Chicago, Illinois.
Kris's life was enriched by his seven grandchildren: Deidra Lowe, Thomas Lowe, McKenzie Lowe, Waylon Lowe, Caden Wright, Nathaniel Lowe and Kiara Wright. He was also a proud great-grandfather to Lily Henderson, Ella Stansberry, and Layla Lowe. He held a special place in his heart for his close friends: Patty and David Johnson, Gracie Kyte, Allen and Tammy Cammon, Ruth Prater, Catina Bradley and Charles Lee Coleman. Additionally, he leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. We all will miss him dearly.
A funeral service to honor Kris's memory will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 6:00 pm, in the Charles B Hux Chapel at Hux Lipford Funeral Home. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
Those who wish to offer condolences and share memories can do so on the funeral home's website at www.huxlipfordfh.com.
