June D. Proffitt, age 89, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center. June was born March 30, 1934 to the late Hubert D. and Jessie White. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Johnny Proffitt; grandchild, Shannon Proffitt; brothers, Billy Joe White and Buddy Roger White; and nephew, Billy Jack White.
June worked for 20 years as a cook at the Johnson County High School and 13 years in dietary at Mountain City Care Center. She liked to sew and enjoyed watching hummingbirds. June was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish her memories include her husband, William Coy Proffitt; sons, Jack R. Proffitt and wife Renee, Greg Proffitt and wife Ann, and Tim Proffitt and wife Carolyn; daughter-in-law, Nancy Proffitt; Sister, Katherine Slemp; Brother, Harry White; grandchildren, Ethan Proffitt and wife Tonya, Amber Proffitt & Husband Josh, Lexi Proffitt, LeAnn Brooks and husband Greg, Nichole Proffitt, Aron Freeman, and Ashtin Rhymer; great-grandchildren, Jacob Proffitt, Quinton Brooks, Aden Brooks, Arianna Brooks, Aubriella Rose Proffitt, Kyla Walls, Nathaniel Walls, Kreed Walls, A.J. Freeman, Easton Freeman, Kasen Rhymer, and Maeleigh Rhymer; nieces, Loriann Potter, Teri Lynn, and Rachel; nephews, Michael Slemp and Roger Kevin White.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 23, 2023 from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Steven Spencer officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow the funeral from Reece Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jack Proffitt, Greg Proffitt, Ethan Proffitt, Tim Proffitt, Quinton Brooks, Aiden Brooks, and Jacob Proffitt. Honorary pallbearers are the Women’s Sunday School Class.
