BRISTOL, TN - Johnny W. “Buddy” Greer, age 80, passed away on September 1, 2023 in Bristol, TN after an extended illness. He was born May 8, 1943 in Fireco, West Virginia to the late James Lester Greer and Etta Eastridge Greer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by ten brothers and sisters.
Buddy proudly served in United States Army with the Big Red One and received the Bronze Star. He and his wife, Pauline, enjoyed military life and traveling the world together. In his spare time, he liked to fish, hunt, and spend many wonderful hours target practicing at his private shooting range which he built himself. Buddy loved his church family and teaching Sunday school very much.
Buddy is survived by his wife of 60 years, Pauline Winters Greer; sons and daughters-in-law, John and Anita Greer of Gray, TN and Jim and Tracy Greer of Big Rock, TN; grandchildren, Seth, Hannah, Eli, Caleb, and Natalie; sister and brother-in-law, Drema and Glen Richardson; brother-in-law, Clay Wilson; sister-in-law, Alice Winters Laws and husband Ray Laws.
He was surrounded and cared for by an extended family of older men and women, veterans, Yankees, hunters, readers, farmers, and a church that truly loved their neighbors as themselves. The family would like to thank them all and owes them a debt of gratitude they can never repay.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastors Bill Morefield and Armand Jalbert officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow at the Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cookie Payne, Bennie Campbell, Doyle Carlson, Wayne Taylor, Ralph Eastridge, Gary Collins, Mike Dugger, and Jeff Dugger. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Wills, Mike Bergeron, Clifton Storie, Terry Reid, Joe Triplett, Marvin Blair, Freddy Duncan, and the Men of Wesley Chapel Church. Military honors will be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
The family of Johnny “Buddy” Greer has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.