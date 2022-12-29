John “J.W.” William Dowell, age 92, passed away on December 17, 2022 at Mountain City Care Center. Jay was born on January 14, 1930 to the late Charles Dowell and Nancy Potter Dowell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Virginia Ailes, Eula Dowell, Verta Greer, Hazel Sluder, Opal Wood, Goldie Wood, Harold Dowell, Ralph Dowell, Charles Dowell, and Hayden Dowell and his grandson, Justin Robert Dowell.
Jay retired from Lukens Steele Company and was a proud member of Local Union 1165 steel workers in Coatesville, PA after over 20 years of employment. Jay and his wife, Ethel were married in November of 1951 and built their new home in Mountain City when they were in their 70’s. He liked to crochet, collect coins and model trains, play guitar, and sang in church with his sisters and his daughter when he was younger. Jay was a member of the Pentecostal church in Vilas, NC and his faith was very important to him.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 71 years, Ethel Louise Dowell; daughter, Carolyn Steele of Lenoir, NC; sons, John Russell Dowell and wife Patti of Elkton, MD, Robert Dean Dowell and wife Rhonda of Elkton, MD, Charles Ray Dowell and wife Margaret of Mountain City; grandchildren, John Jr. (Lisa), Farrah, Tara, Tiffany, Jason (Erin), Amanda, Josh (Samantha); great grandchildren, Paige, Nolan, Gavin, Zander, Marissa, Gage, Jayde, Jackson, Daisy; great great grandchild, Bailee; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Terry Carver officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be John Dowell, Bob Dowell, Ray Dowell, Johnny Dowell, Jason Dowell, Josh Dowell, Nolan Dowell and Terry Hodge. Honorary pallbearers are the employees of Mountain City Care Center, Dr. Raina Sluder, Joy and the rest of her staff.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mountaincityfh.com .
The family of John “J.W.” William Dowell has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.