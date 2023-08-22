MOUNTAIN CITY - Jerry Wayne Sutherland, 69, a resident of Mountain City, Tennessee, journeyed on from this realm on Thursday, August 17, 2023. As the Grateful Dead once sang, "What a long, strange trip it's been… Fare you well, fare you well."
Jerry's life is imbued with the memory of those who preceded him—his father, Roy Sutherland; his mother, Maxine Sutherland; and his sister, Kathy Sutherland. Left behind to carry his legacies are his beloved children: Brian Sutherland, Kristie Sutherland, Jessica Sutherland, Jeremy Sutherland, Chelsea Brown, Stephen Sutherland, and Andrew Sutherland.
He shared a strong bond with his siblings: Bill Sutherland, Ronnie Sutherland, John Sutherland, Ruby Sutherland, David Sutherland, Jesse Sutherland, and Jeff Sutherland.
In addition to his human companions, Jerry's life was enriched by a plethora of cherished individuals, as well as his feline and feathered friends, whose unmentioned presence profoundly impacted his journey.
Jerry's memory will forever resonate within the hearts of those he touched, a testament to a life well-lived and a journey that left an indelible mark on the tapestry of time. At the end there was great LOVE for the ones he left behind.
