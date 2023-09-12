Jeffrey Dennis Street Jr. passed away on or about July 30, 2023. Born to Jeffrey Dennis Street Sr. and Katherine L Natali on December 24, 1987 in Stamford, CT in St. Joseph's Hospital, Fairfield County.
He attended Appalachian Christian School in Boone, NC as a youth and Banner Elk and Valley Crucis Elementary Schools in NC. He attended Watauga High School in Boone, NC.
Jeffrey was active in various sports as a youth and played violin and loved to fish. He worked in his family-owned restaurant business in Banner Elk, NC and Hilton Head, SC. He sold firewood in NC and TN and was a mobile mechanic.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his dad, Jeff Street Sr.; son, Matthew Leroy Street; Grandparents, Lois Williams Adams of Darien, CT; Harry Street of CT, Richard Natali Sr of Myrtle Beach, SC and Allen Haedrich of Trade, TN.
He is survived by his children, Leigha Michelle Street and Alexander Li Street and their mother; Jeffrey III and Michael and other children he had with his wife, Stephanie; Erin, Peter and Jeremiah Street and Heidi Teaster; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his mother, Katherine Natali and Grandmother Ross Haedrich Boutwell and Walter Boutwell of Mountain City, TN and Grandmother Bobbie Natali of Myrtle Beach, SC
Jeffrey had a gentle soul, and we are deeply saddened by his unexpected passing.
Please support your local substance abuse agencies and biblically based church affiliates. Stay in constant prayer for loved ones who have substance abuse issues.
The service for Jeffrey will be held Monday, September 18, 2023 at 6 pm in the Buford Lipford Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 - 6 pm prior to the service.
Online condolences and memories may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com
