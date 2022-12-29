James Kenneth “Kenny” South, age 72, passed away on December 17, 2022. Kenny was born on December 20, 1949 to the late Raleigh “R.H.” Moretz and Cora Price South. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Virginia Ellen South.
Kenny enjoyed playing the guitar and had played his entire life. He could talk to anyone and had never met a stranger. He was also larger than life and well known for his goofy sense of humor. Kenny was beyond generous and would do anything for anyone. He loved his wife and daughter more than anything in the world. Kenny was a devoted Christian and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish his memories include his daughter, Julie Morgan and husband, Christopher; grandchildren, Thomas and Taylor Morgan; sisters, Sandra Weaver and Shirley Greer; brothers, Bill Turner and Michael Turner; sisters-in-law, Pat Walls and Mary Dotson; brother-in-law, Quentin Caudill; girlfriend, Brenda Grindstaff and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:00-12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Steven Spencer officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow at Reece Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
