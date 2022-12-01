James “Jim” Robert McCulloch, age 83, passed away on November 20, 2022 at The Waters at Roan Highlands in Roan Mountain, TN. Jim was born August 31, 1939 to the late John and Edna McCulloch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Sue Roark, Dorothy Nichols and brother, T McCulloch.
Jim was a hard worker and enjoyed working and playing golf. He loved his church and his church family at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where he previously served as a deacon.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 60 years, Ella Mae McCulloch; sons, Robbie McCulloch and wife Kathy, Jimmy McCulloch and wife Glenda; daughter, Christy McCulloch Mann; special niece, Susie Yoggerst; sister, Peggy Pope and husband Dean; sister-in-law, Ruby McCulloch; grandchildren, Chelsea Shaw and husband Devin, Katie McCulloch, Wesley McCulloch, Lizzie McCulloch, Xander Mann; great granddaughter, Kennedy Grace Shaw; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Michael Icenhour officiating and special music provided by Lindsey Yoggerst. The graveside service and burial will follow the funeral at the church cemetery with military honors accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Anthony Yoggerst, Zach Yoggerst, Wes McCulloch, Darrell Hammons, Xander Mann, Melvin Humphrey, and Brian Wilson. Honorary pallbearers are Keith Wilson, Larry Motsinger, Dean Pope, and Richard Hammons.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
The family of James “Jim” Robert McCulloch has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.