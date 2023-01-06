Irene Sally Miller Reece, age 97, of Trade passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Mountain City Care Center.
She was born February 25, 1925, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late William and Caroline Miller.
She is survived by six daughters, Carolyn Norris and husband Gary of Boone, Linda Hayes of Damascus, Virginia, Wanda Stapleton and husband Doug of Trade, Mary Osborne and husband Charles of Mountain City, Brenda Hand and husband Eugene of Trade, and Rhonda Mast and husband Scott of Mountain City, four sons, Butler Reece and wife Sharon of Trade, Richard Reece and wife Nancy of Trade, Gene Reece of Todd, and Steve Reece of Trade, thirteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband Rhonda Reece, one granddaughter, Lisa Gail Eldreth, one grandson, Steven Reece, four sisters, Mary Lewis, Bessie Cole, Mandy Miller and Chloe Norris, three brothers, Wiley, Dave and Solomon Miller, one daughter-in-law, Mary Lou Eldreth and one son-in-law, Gene Hayes.
Graveside services and burial will be conducted Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Zionville Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Derick Wilson will officiate.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Mountain City Care Center for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trade Volunteer Fire Department, 186 Ragan Road, Trade, Tennessee 37691.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.