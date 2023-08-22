MOUNTAIN CITY - Howard Paul Stout, age 89, passed away on Monday morning, August 14, 2023 in Mountain City. Howard was born December 6, 1933 in Butler, TN to the late Eddie William Stout and Rosa Lee Fletcher Stout. In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his wife of 59 ½ years, Shirley Glenn Stout on May 1, 2017; infant sister; two brothers, Glen Haskel Stout, Vernon Stout; niece, Candace Stout and nephew, Michael Stout.
Howard was a truck driver for most of his life with ET&WNC Company. He was a member of the Roan Creek Lodge #679 F&AM. Howard served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Japan. He was a member of Little Doe Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish his memories include his son, Howard Paul Stout, Jr and wife, Lisa; two grandchildren, McKenna Stout and Howard Paul (Trey) Stout, III; two half-sisters, Robin Arnett and husband Scott, Susan Stansberry; two nieces, Karen Endicott, Glenda Sue Harrington; nephew, Dennis Stout; several great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Little Doe Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Pastors Kreg Smith and Gale Hartley officiating. Masonic rights will follow the service. The burial and military honors will follow at Rock Springs Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Phillip Garver, Jim, Geary, Danny Huddleston, and Bobby Stout. Honorary pallbearers are Chuck Arnold, Larry Allen, and Gail Hartley.
The family would like to thank Johnson County EMS, Johnson County Community Hospital, and Jack Cress at Mountain View Service Station for all their special efforts.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
