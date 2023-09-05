HEMPHILL, TX - Haynes Monroe Dugger, 102, of Hemphill, Texas, passed away Monday August 14, 2023 at Hemphill Care Center.
Haynes was born June 24, 1921 in Butler, Tennessee to the late Elias Anderson Dugger and Lucretia Forrester Dugger.
Haynes grew up in the Cowantown community along the Watauga River and attended Gregg’s School. He was a 1940 graduate of Watauga Academy, where he was the punter for the Academy’s football team. Haynes was a lifelong member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church since 1935.
After serving as a private in the 28th Infantry at Camp Jackson, South Carolina, Haynes travelled to Detroit and built engines for the P-51 Mustang at Kaiser Motors and Packard Motors. After getting married, Haynes worked for the Detroit Board of Education as a Power Plant Third Class Stationary Engineer.
An avid fisherman, Haynes fished all over Michigan, Oregon, Washington, and into Canada. He was a field tester for Dick Swan Fishing Gear, and was written about in numerous papers and magazines, including Field and Stream. He was also a longtime member of the NRA.
Haynes finally found Texas in 1985, and at 102 years of age, was a fixture in El Camino Bay; he could always be found on his front porch, waving to passersby, feeding the birds, and giving treats to the neighborhood dogs.
Haynes was preceded in death by his wife, Stella Jurkiewicz, and by his sons, Lt. Douglas Alan Dugger, and Dale Martin Dugger. He is survived by his son, Richard Bruce Dugger.
A Celebration of Life was held at the Pavilion in El Camino Bay on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 12:00pm. Cremation arrangements were handled by Starr Funeral Home; Hemphill, Texas.
Haynes was a loyal supporter of The Butler Museum and sponsored many veterans’ memorials. Exhibits depicting Haynes’ life may be found in The Haynes Dugger Room at the museum. Memorial donations to honor Haynes’ memory may be sent to The Butler Museum, P.O. Box 261, Butler, TN 37640.