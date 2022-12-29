Harold Edward Hutchinson, age 85, of Shady Valley, TN; passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at his home. He was born on June 1, 1937 in Shady Valley to the late Fred C. Hutchinson and Sallie Watson Hutchinson. In addition to his parents Harold was preceded in death by sisters, Betty Henry, Aileen Eller, Janice Blevins and Ann Cross; brother, Johnny Hutchinson.
Harold was a simple man for those who knew him. He was a quiet easy going fellow. Harold worked many years in communications with the Telephone Company. Through the years he enjoyed the outdoors hunting, fishing and boating. He was a United States Air Force Veteran.
Harold is survived by his brother-in-law, Ned Blevins, several nieces and nephews, best friends, Bill Wallace and Judy Watson.
Graveside service for Harold will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday December 21, 2022 from Blevins Cemetery with Tom Reece speaking and Military Honors by Johnson County Honor Guard.
