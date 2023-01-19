Frances Ann “Jude” Brooks, age 74, of Mountain City, TN passed from this life to her Heavenly home on Monday, January 09, 2023 at the Johnston Memorial Hospital. Frances was born August 27, 1948 in Jefferson, NC to the late Ray Lewis and Melba Cornett Lewis. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Guy, brother, Butch Lewis, and niece, Jennifer Jordan.
Frances was a 1966 graduate of Johnson County High School. During her time there she played drums in the band. She was also a majorette and the first to twirl a fire baton at Johnson County High School. She married her high school sweetheart soon after graduation.
Frances continued showing her love for music as a guitar player in an all-female band. She had an adventurous side and a love for sports. She enjoyed water skiing as well as riding Harleys and dirt bikes. She was a member of the first women’s travel softball team from Johnson County. Frances also won the title of Women’s TN State Archery Champion. She was a supervisor at Levi Strauss for many years. Frances was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. “Jude” had a caring heart and would help anyone she could. She is loved by so many and will be greatly missed. She was the BEST…period.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Benny Brooks; sons, Jesse Brooks and wife Janet and Chad Brooks; sisters, Patricia Eastridge and husband Junior, Melinda Heck and husband Bob and Michaeline Hammons and husband Doug; brother, Robert Lewis and wife Karen; grandchildren, Jeffrey Brooks, Brittney Brooks, Courtney Brooks, Emily Brooks, Tamra Brooks and Shannon Brooks; nieces and nephews, Johnny Eastridge, David Eastridge, Bill Heck, Lance Hammons, Michael Jordan, Mike Brooks, Mandy Hawkins, Amber Brooks, Matthew Lewis and Olivia Stearn; special friends, Mary Ann Gambill, Sherry and Sue Welch.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Mountain City Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 2:30 p.m. with Pastors, David Hankal and Steven Spencer officiating. Graveside service and burial will follow from the Lewis Cemetery in Creston, NC. Pallbearers will be Johnny Eastridge, David Eastridge, Bill Heck, Scottie Tester, Lance Hammons, Adam Ward, Jesse Ray Cross, Jeffrey Brooks and Charlie Hawkins. Honorary pallbearers are Dave Holcomb, Frank Cornett, Wayne Shepherd, Billy Ray Jones, Gary Davis, McGetty Greer, and Ethen Heck.
The family will receive friends at the home 214 Old Cold Springs Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683.
